Hosting a Party? You Should Try Chef Tolani’s Zobo Recipe to Delight Guests

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Zobo, a popular Nigerian beverage, is created using dried Roselle hibiscus leaves. Preparing it is a breeze, usually involving an infusion with sugar and fruits like pineapple and ginger. For those seeking an extra kick, some opt to include dried pepper. Zobo can be enjoyed either sweetened or unsweetened, catering to various taste preferences.

Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” has dropped a tutorial on how to make the drink for a large number of people.

Watch:

