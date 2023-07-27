Omon Odike & Osayi Alile discuss the Pathways to Success in Social Entrepreneurship on “Omon’s Couch”

In the latest episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Omon Odike is joined by Osayi Alile, the founder and CEO of Act Foundation.

They dive deep into the realm of social entrepreneurship, breaking barriers and creating real change. Osayi shares insights on achieving success as an impact entrepreneur, from start-up strategies to effective fundraising techniques. Her inspirational words outlined that with collaboration and networking, individuals can build their social impact.

Watch: