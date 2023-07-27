Connect with us

Omon Odike & Osayi Alile discuss the Pathways to Success in Social Entrepreneurship on "Omon's Couch"

Kiki Foodies Shares Her Kid-Friendly Jollof Rice Recipe

New Video: CKay feat. Blaqbonez - Hallelujah

Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for "The Boys" Spinoff "Gen V"

John Boyega talks about His Favourite Naija Food, Artist, Music & Movie | Watch

Hairstyling Inspo: Check Out These 10 Micro Twists Styles From Lola Williams | WATCH

New Video: Victony — My Darling

Sabrina Elba opens up about Empowerment & Finding Her Voice on Patricia Bright's "The Break Podcast"

Teni joins Jenni O on the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

In the latest episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Omon Odike is joined by Osayi Alile, the founder and CEO of Act Foundation.

They dive deep into the realm of social entrepreneurship, breaking barriers and creating real change. Osayi shares insights on achieving success as an impact entrepreneur, from start-up strategies to effective fundraising techniques. Her inspirational words outlined that with collaboration and networking, individuals can build their social impact.

Watch:

