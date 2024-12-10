Blaqbonez Gets Real About His Next Album, Marriage & Living Unapologetically on #WithChude

Blaqbonez has always been unapologetically himself, and in his conversation with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, he opened up about his journey, from his childhood to his bold perspective on love, marriage, and music. Growing up in Ijesha, the talented rapper recalls his humble beginnings as the only child of his mother, with whom he shares a close bond.

The artist also shared his thoughts on marriage and family, projecting that in the next 3 to 5 years, he’ll likely settle down. His views on love are unconventional, as he’s not against the idea of love itself, but rather the traditional ways it’s often defined.

Blaqbonez also reflected on his 2022 concert campaign, “Breaking the Yoke of Love Crusade With Blaqbonez,” which caught many people’s attention for its creative approach. The campaign wasn’t just about the concert; it showed how he approaches everything with an artistic mindset, always pushing boundaries and doing things his way.

When it comes to his music, Blaqbonez doesn’t hold back. “I write exactly how I feel, exactly where I am in that moment, and I’m unapologetic about it,” he said. His music comes from an honest place, and that’s something fans really connect with. He’s not afraid to show his emotions, and it’s that rawness that makes his music stand out.

Blaqbonez talked about winning the 2023 Headies Award for Best Rap Album which he says was another moment of surprise for him. While he doesn’t really focus on awards, he was humbled by the recognition. But for Blaqbonez, it’s not about the trophies—he’s already confident in his place in the music world. “I’m the best rapper in Africa,” he said with a smile.

Looking forward, he’s excited about his next project, “Of Many Colors,” which is set to drop in March. This album, he explains, is like a meeting point of all the different sides of him. The colour blue represents his hip-hop side, orange is for the high-energy Blaqbonez, and red is for the emotional side of his music.

Catch the full conversation with Blaqbonez below