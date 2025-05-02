Blaqbonez Channels Italian Drama in His New Single “Follow Her” with Kizz Daniel

Connect with us

Blaqbonez and Kizz Daniel’s “Follow Her” is a spirited dive into obsession, movement, and street swagger, teasing what’s next on Blaqbonez’s “No Excuses.”
Published

45 minutes ago

 on

Fresh off the heels of his latest release “W for Wetego” featuring Phyno and Young Jonn, Blaqbonez returns with another bold offering, “Follow Her,” this time teaming up with Kizz Daniel. With every new drop, it’s clear he’s ramping up to something big. While the details remain under wraps, all signs point to the imminent arrival of his anticipated album “No Excuses.”

In “Follow Her,” Blaqbonez taps into an unexpected Italian alter ego, bringing a playful edge to the madness. The track captures the thrill of desire, of chasing a woman who knows the effect she has and isn’t shy about it. Both Blaqbonez and Kizz Daniel tell a vivid story: they’re drawn in by her moves, her presence, her hold on the room.

“If she go lower, I go follow her,” Blaqbonez repeats like a man under a spell — ready to go wherever she leads, even name-dropping places like Abia and Umuahia to show he means it. There’s talk of money transfers (“send aza”), rolling through the city, and keeping up with her rhythm — all part of a fast, chaotic, and slightly unhinged pursuit of someone who commands attention.

As always, there’s wit, flair, and a touch of mischief. “Follow Her” doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s part of the charm.

Tap in below and take the ride.

 

