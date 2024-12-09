Connect with us

Gabriel Afolayan & Beauty Tukura Add Star Power to Davido's "Funds" Video

Chidimma Adetshina is on YouTube! Dive Into Her Miss Universe Experience in Her Debut Vlog

Make a Statement This Season with Sisi Yemmie’s Fish Fried Rice Recipe

Watch Khalid & Ayra Starr Bring “Make It Up to You” to Life in New Music Video

Blaqbonez, Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda Deliver Street Energy in "Louder" Video

5 Iconic Roles That Prove Eucharia Anunobi Made Drama Look Chic & Unforgettable

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

Titi Oyinsan Talks Persistence, Love & 20-Year Media Career on #WithChude

Annatoria Captures the Spirit of Christmas in Her "Hark Now Hear" Visualiser

You Should Add Joy Etor's Juicy Suya-Spiced Roast Chicken to Your Christmas Menu

Gabriel Afolayan & Beauty Tukura Add Star Power to Davido's "Funds" Video

2 hours ago

Davido has released the video for his track ‘Funds,’ featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, and it’s just as exciting as the song itself.

The video kicks off with Davido at an auction, where Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan plays the auctioneer. Then, in walks reality tv star Beauty Tukura—stylish, cool, and calm as she takes a seat. What follows is a playful and intense bidding war between her and Davido, setting the stage for the drama that unfolds.

With stunning visuals, and luxury settings, the video is a feast for the eyes. It perfectly complements the energy of the song, bringing the story to life with captivating storytelling.

If you already loved the song, the video will take your experience to another level.

Watch below:

