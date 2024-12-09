Gabriel Afolayan & Beauty Tukura Add Star Power to Davido’s “Funds” Video

Davido has released the video for his track ‘Funds,’ featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, and it’s just as exciting as the song itself.

The video kicks off with Davido at an auction, where Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan plays the auctioneer. Then, in walks reality tv star Beauty Tukura—stylish, cool, and calm as she takes a seat. What follows is a playful and intense bidding war between her and Davido, setting the stage for the drama that unfolds.

With stunning visuals, and luxury settings, the video is a feast for the eyes. It perfectly complements the energy of the song, bringing the story to life with captivating storytelling.

If you already loved the song, the video will take your experience to another level.

Watch below: