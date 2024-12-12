Uzoms Kitchen’s Salad with Balsamic Vinegar Dressing is the Perfect Addition to Your Holiday Feast

Uzoms Kitchen believes no Christmas table is complete without a salad—and we couldn’t agree more. A festive feast calls for something fresh and crunchy to balance out all the rich indulgence, and this salad is just the thing.

Here’s what you’ll need: lettuce, cabbage, kidney beans, sweet corn, carrots, cucumber, boiled eggs, and the star ingredient—apples. The sweet, crisp apples add a delightful twist to this already vibrant dish.

The creamy dressing is a game-changer too, made with mayonnaise, balsamic vinegar, black pepper, and a touch of condensed milk for that perfect hint of sweetness.

Whether it’s Christmas or any holiday gathering, this salad brings colour, crunch, and freshness to your table.

Watch the recipe below to see how it’s done: