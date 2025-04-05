If You Love Coconut Rice, You’ll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

Coconut rice is definitely in a class of its own, right? It’s a dish that brings bold, delicious flavours together in a way that’s hard to beat. Today, Uzoms Kitchen is sharing her recipe, and it’s one you’ll want to try.

So, first things first, you want to toast your rice. But not just with any oil – you need a flavour-packed oil for this. Heat it up, then throw in some onions and sauté them until they give off that sweet aroma. After that, add your washed rice, then bring in the scotch bonnet pepper, seasoning cubes, garlic, and curry leaves. Let that toast for about 12 minutes, and you’re already on your way.

Next, pour in your meat stock, coconut milk, and a bit of coconut essence. Stir it all together and let it cook on low heat. Meanwhile, in another pan, heat some oil, and sauté onions, garlic, and curry leaves. Add your pepper mix, crayfish, seasoning, smoked fish, and shrimps, plus a little butter if you like. Stir everything up, then mix this sauce into your rice. And there you have it, coconut rice that’s bursting with flavour.

Watch below to see how Uzoms brings it all together.