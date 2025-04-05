Connect with us

If You Love Coconut Rice, You'll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music

Black Sherif's 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms' Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

The Mayor's Back! Mayorkun's Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album "Still The Mayor"

Daniel Ochuko's Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You'll Want to Try ASAP

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

If You Loved Kunmie's 'Arike,' You Need to See the Visuals

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

Coconut rice is definitely in a class of its own, right? It’s a dish that brings bold, delicious flavours together in a way that’s hard to beat. Today, Uzoms Kitchen is sharing her recipe, and it’s one you’ll want to try.

So, first things first, you want to toast your rice. But not just with any oil – you need a flavour-packed oil for this. Heat it up, then throw in some onions and sauté them until they give off that sweet aroma. After that, add your washed rice, then bring in the scotch bonnet pepper, seasoning cubes, garlic, and curry leaves. Let that toast for about 12 minutes, and you’re already on your way.

Next, pour in your meat stock, coconut milk, and a bit of coconut essence. Stir it all together and let it cook on low heat. Meanwhile, in another pan, heat some oil, and sauté onions, garlic, and curry leaves. Add your pepper mix, crayfish, seasoning, smoked fish, and shrimps, plus a little butter if you like. Stir everything up, then mix this sauce into your rice. And there you have it, coconut rice that’s bursting with flavour.

Watch below to see how Uzoms brings it all together.

