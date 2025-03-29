This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

If there’s one soup that deserves the most versatile title, it’s vegetable soup. It goes with just about anything, swallow, rice, boiled yam, and even plantain. Today, Uzoms Kitchen is showing us how she makes hers with chicken.

She starts by cooking the chicken, stockfish, scotch bonnet peppers, crayfish, and seasoning together for about 10 minutes. Once the flavours have settled in, she adds more crayfish, smoked fish, and palm oil, stirring everything together before letting it cook a little longer.

Next, in goes the washed and sliced waterleaf, followed by another round of pepper, crayfish, and oil. She lets that cook for a bit before adding the final ingredient, ugwu leaves. A final drizzle of palm oil, one last sprinkle of crayfish, and a few minutes of simmering, and the soup is ready to be served.

Watch below.