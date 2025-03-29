Connect with us

This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

Amapiano Vibes Only! Ten Hits to Get Your Weekend Started

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in "Verily" Video

Burna Boy’s International Collaborations Go Just as Hard as His Solo Hits

From ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to ‘The Residence’: 5 Uzo Aduba’s Films You Can’t Miss

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

If there’s one soup that deserves the most versatile title, it’s vegetable soup. It goes with just about anything, swallow, rice, boiled yam, and even plantain. Today, Uzoms Kitchen is showing us how she makes hers with chicken.

She starts by cooking the chicken, stockfish, scotch bonnet peppers, crayfish, and seasoning together for about 10 minutes. Once the flavours have settled in, she adds more crayfish, smoked fish, and palm oil, stirring everything together before letting it cook a little longer.

Next, in goes the washed and sliced waterleaf, followed by another round of pepper, crayfish, and oil. She lets that cook for a bit before adding the final ingredient, ugwu leaves. A final drizzle of palm oil, one last sprinkle of crayfish, and a few minutes of simmering, and the soup is ready to be served.

