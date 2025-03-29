Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

On the COLORS stage, Jacob Banks poured his heart into a soulful performance of ‘A Tree Never Waters Itself,’ delivering a spellbinding rendition of the closing track from ‘Yonder: Book 1,’ the first instalment of his three-part album.

In the song, the Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter reflects on resilience in the face of adversity (“a sword in my back and a gun to my head”) and the illusion of effortless strength (“the picture of health with a price on my head”). Yet, the refrain serves as a poignant reminder that no one thrives alone—his journey has been shaped by unseen forces, whether hardship, community, or divine guidance.

Adding to the magic of the live performance, a masked trumpeter joins Banks on stage, delivering the trumpet melodies that echo throughout the track.

