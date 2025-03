Gospel singer Onos Ariyo has released a new song and visuals titled “Adoration.” It is a song of worship, giving honour and praise to God.

“Our knees are bowed, our hands are raised. We give our all to you.” The lyrics reflect total surrender, acknowledging God’s grace and faithfulness. Onos offers thanksgiving and adoration, celebrating the One who changes stories and deserves all honour.

Watch “Adoration” below.