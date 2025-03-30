Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

Following the release of his album ‘OFA (Oxlade From Africa),’ Oxlade has unveiled the visuals for ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa,’ the second track on the album.

A song of faith, resilience, and self-assurance, ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa sees’ Oxlade reflecting on his journey, using personal experiences and spiritual affirmations to remind himself, and his listeners, that his path is guided by divine favour. He acknowledges the sacrifices he has made and the challenges he continues to face, reinforcing the belief that no amount of negativity can derail him. The track blends introspection with triumph, making it both a motivational anthem and a testimony of perseverance.

The music video brings this story to life, showing a young Oxlade as a boy dedicated to his music, raised by an elderly woman. It also captures him as an adult, returning to the home where he was raised, a visual representation of his journey and growth.

Watch the video below.