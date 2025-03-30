Connect with us

BN TV Music

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

BN TV

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

BN TV Music

Onos Ariyo’s "Adoration" is a Celebration of God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

BN TV

This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

BN TV Music Scoop

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

BN TV Comedy Music Scoop

Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

BN TV Inspired

How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

BN TV Music

Amapiano Vibes Only! Ten Hits to Get Your Weekend Started

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in "Verily" Video

BN TV

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

Oxlade’s ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’ feels like destiny wrapped in melody.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Following the release of his album ‘OFA (Oxlade From Africa),’ Oxlade has unveiled the visuals for ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa,’ the second track on the album.

A song of faith, resilience, and self-assurance, ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa sees’ Oxlade reflecting on his journey, using personal experiences and spiritual affirmations to remind himself, and his listeners, that his path is guided by divine favour. He acknowledges the sacrifices he has made and the challenges he continues to face, reinforcing the belief that no amount of negativity can derail him. The track blends introspection with triumph, making it both a motivational anthem and a testimony of perseverance.

The music video brings this story to life, showing a young Oxlade as a boy dedicated to his music, raised by an elderly woman. It also captures him as an adult, returning to the home where he was raised, a visual representation of his journey and growth.

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php