Oxlade’s “OFA” Album feat. Bobi Wine, Popcaan, Fally Ipupa & Flavour Is Here!

“Dear oxygenes, today is the day my dreams come to life. This album is a piece of my heart, and I’m so grateful for your unwavering support throughout this journey, ” Oxlade shared as he released his album titled “OFA” (an abbreviation for “Oxlade From Africa“).

“OFA” is a 16-track album featuring collaborations with artists like Flavour, Bobi Wine, Popcaan, Fally Pupa, Wande Coal, Sarkodie, and more. The album also includes previously released hits like “Ku Lo Sa,” “Arabambi,” and “Katigori.”

Oxlade describes “OFA” as a fusion of vintage, classical African music and modern-day Afrobeats. He explains, “It’s a body of work that travels through time and rhythm. You’re going to be hearing some elements that we grew up listening to and the current sounds of our time.”

By collaborating with legends like Bobi Wine, Fally Pupa, Flavour, Wande Coal, and Sarkodie, Oxlade is bridging generations and carrying on the legacy of African music pioneers. As he puts it, “‘Ofa’ means arrow in Yoruba. Like the great Fela used to say, music is the weapon to heal humanity from itself. This is me literally [offering that].”

Stream the album below:

Watch the video for “Ifa” featuring Fally Pupa