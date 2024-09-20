Connect with us

BN TV Music

Oxlade’s "OFA" Album feat. Bobi Wine, Popcaan, Fally Ipupa & Flavour Is Here!

BN TV Scoop

Watch Chizoba Chigbo on Life After #BBNaija, Sisterhood & Her Next Chapter

BN TV Movies & TV

James Gardiner, Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Daniel Oriahi Play for Shots on Ndani TV's "TGIF Show"

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Gets Real in BET's "21 Questions" on Music, Culture, Jollof Rice & More

BN TV Cuisine Inspired Living

#HerMoneyHerPower: See How Chef T’s Economic Power Fuels Her Success

BN TV Music

10 Wizkid Songs We’ll Always Have on Repeat

BN TV Music

Shekhinah's Stirring Acoustic Performance of "Steady" is Must Watch!

BN TV Inspired

#HerMoneyHerPower: This is What Women’s Economic Power Means to Hilda Baci

BN TV Inspired Music

DJ Cuppy Launches ‘Cuppy Fund’ to Support African Students at New York University

BN TV Music

Watch Ada Ehi & Joe Praize Celebrate Divine Victory in “Game Changer”

BN TV

Oxlade’s “OFA” Album feat. Bobi Wine, Popcaan, Fally Ipupa & Flavour Is Here!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

“Dear oxygenes, today is the day my dreams come to life. This album is a piece of my heart, and I’m so grateful for your unwavering support throughout this journey, ” Oxlade shared as he released his album titled “OFA” (an abbreviation for “Oxlade From Africa“).

“OFA” is a 16-track album featuring collaborations with artists like Flavour, Bobi Wine, Popcaan, Fally Pupa, Wande Coal, Sarkodie, and more. The album also includes previously released hits like “Ku Lo Sa,” “Arabambi,” and “Katigori.”

Oxlade describes “OFA” as a fusion of vintage, classical African music and modern-day Afrobeats. He explains, “It’s a body of work that travels through time and rhythm. You’re going to be hearing some elements that we grew up listening to and the current sounds of our time.”

By collaborating with legends like Bobi Wine, Fally Pupa, Flavour, Wande Coal, and Sarkodie, Oxlade is bridging generations and carrying on the legacy of African music pioneers. As he puts it, “‘Ofa’ means arrow in Yoruba. Like the great Fela used to say, music is the weapon to heal humanity from itself. This is me literally [offering that].”

Stream the album below:

Watch the video for “Ifa” featuring Fally Pupa

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php