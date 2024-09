Following the release of his album, “Oxlade From Africa (OFA),” singer and songwriter Oxlade is offering fans an exclusive look into the creative process with his “Oxlade From Africa” docu-series.

In this series, he embarks on a global journey, connecting with leading African and Afro-descendant creatives to discuss the profound impact of their cultures and exchange forward-thinking ideas.

The first episode features Youssouf Fofana, a Paris-based creative director and founder of the fashion brand Maison Château Rouge. Youssouf and Oxlade engage in an insightful conversation about his creative processes, his project that supports African entrepreneurs, his childhood, and the significance of African wealth, which is deeply important to him.

With both the album and docu-series, Oxlade aims to spotlight Africa’s cultural influence on the world stage. “I’m simply trying to show a positive side of Africa, and cure the world with music”, he says, adding, “This is my career plan.”

Watch the premiere episode of the “OFA” docuseries below: