Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji & More Star in Clarence Peters’ Netflix Drama "Inside Life"

BN TV Style

Showmax's Style Magnate is an All-New Fashion and Design Competition | WATCH

BN TV Music

Oxlade & Youssouf Fofana Discuss African Creativity in First Episode of “Oxlade From Africa” Docu-Series

BN TV Music

Khaid & Olamide Celebrate Loyalty & Hustle in "Way Back" – Watch the Video!

BN TV Music

Reminisce Drops "Kupe" Performance Video Ahead of New Album Release

BN TV Comedy

Gilmore’s Directorial Debut "The Struggles of Gilmore" Stars Broda Shaggi & Layi Wasabi | Watch the Teaser

BN TV Music

Idris Elba Narrates Asake’s Upcoming Documentary & You Should Watch the Teaser Now

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You’ve Got to Watch the Tug of War Between the Cast of "A Tribe Called Judah" & "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Missed BellaNaija x The She Tank’s #HerMoneyHerPower Event? We’ve Got All the Highlights Right Here!

BN TV Inspired Scoop

#HerMoneyHerPower: Funke Akindele Shares How "Jenifa's Diary" Came To Life by a Woman's Support

BN TV

Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji & More Star in Clarence Peters’ Netflix Drama “Inside Life”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Renowned music video director Clarence Peters is set to make his Netflix debut with the series, “Inside Life.” Premiering on October 11, this gripping drama promises a raw and unfiltered look at the gritty realities of Lagos life.

Known for his music videos for top Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2Baba, Psquare, D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML and Davido, Clarence brings his unique vision to the small screen with this intense series.

“Inside Life” takes viewers on a journey into the heart of a Lagos prison, where the stories of desperate individuals intertwine. A man driven to desperation, a devoted sister, and an ambitious woman face their own struggles as their pasts collide, revealing the darker sides of Nigeria’s most populous city.

The series stars Gabriel Afolayan, Scarlett Gomez, Meg Otanwa, Jigan Babaoja, and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko and Zack Orji.

This isn’t Clarence’s first foray into film. In 2014, he directed the short horror film “HEX,” which premiered at the 5th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in 2015 and won the Best Short Film award.

“Inside Life” promises a gritty and unflinching portrayal of the unpredictable nature of life in Nigeria. Clarence describes the series as a “raw, brutal take” on the harsh realities faced by many, exploring themes of power, greed, and survival. “When we leave our homes, we don’t know what can happen. You could find yourself rich within the day, or they kidnap you, or you have an encounter with the police. It started with this premise,” he explains.

Watch the teasers below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php