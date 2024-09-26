Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji & More Star in Clarence Peters’ Netflix Drama “Inside Life”

Renowned music video director Clarence Peters is set to make his Netflix debut with the series, “Inside Life.” Premiering on October 11, this gripping drama promises a raw and unfiltered look at the gritty realities of Lagos life.

Known for his music videos for top Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2Baba, Psquare, D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML and Davido, Clarence brings his unique vision to the small screen with this intense series.

“Inside Life” takes viewers on a journey into the heart of a Lagos prison, where the stories of desperate individuals intertwine. A man driven to desperation, a devoted sister, and an ambitious woman face their own struggles as their pasts collide, revealing the darker sides of Nigeria’s most populous city.

The series stars Gabriel Afolayan, Scarlett Gomez, Meg Otanwa, Jigan Babaoja, and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko and Zack Orji.

This isn’t Clarence’s first foray into film. In 2014, he directed the short horror film “HEX,” which premiered at the 5th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in 2015 and won the Best Short Film award.

“Inside Life” promises a gritty and unflinching portrayal of the unpredictable nature of life in Nigeria. Clarence describes the series as a “raw, brutal take” on the harsh realities faced by many, exploring themes of power, greed, and survival. “When we leave our homes, we don’t know what can happen. You could find yourself rich within the day, or they kidnap you, or you have an encounter with the police. It started with this premise,” he explains.

