Showmax’s Style Magnate is an All-New Fashion and Design Competition | WATCH

Showmax has released the trailer for Style Magnate, a new Nigerian original reality series that will premiere on Friday, 4 October 2024, with new episodes every Friday.

Style Magnate is a fashion and design competition featuring 20 talented up-and-coming fashion designers who have been handpicked through a rigorous audition process. These designers will compete for a life-changing prize of 100 million Naira worth of prizes, including a 10 million Naira cash prize, a three-month internship, a one-bedroom loft apartment, and the coveted title of The Style Magnate.

In this high-stakes fashion and design reality competition, 20 designers will embark on a month-long journey that will end with one of them being crowned and receiving a life-changing opportunity to launch their career as a designer for the stars. Contestants will be pushed to their limits, taking on challenges that test their sketching, designing, and sewing skills, all under immense pressure and while racing against the clock.

With each episode, the stakes rise as contestants strive to deliver show-stopping designs to impress some of the most influential figures in fashion. With challenges that test their skills and creativity, and major celebrities to dress, the contestants must showcase their ability to sketch, design and sew under pressure, with the help of expert mentors and prominent industry titans.

Leading Style Magnate is Nigerian fashion designer and icon Mai Atafo, known for his award-winning designs and expertise. As the show’s Maestro, Atafo will be on hand to offer expertise, encouragement, and, of course, his signature tough love. Hosting the show is Joseph Benjamin, bringing his charisma and experience to the Bottega, with Yolanda Okereke, a renowned stylist and costume designer for film and television, who will serve as the Fashion Principal.

Abisola Omolade, the show’s executive producer, says,

Style Magnate was born out of a desire to showcase the raw talent and limitless creativity we have in Africa. The idea was to create not just a competition, but a platform where designers can learn, grow, and thrive in an industry that’s constantly evolving. Putting this show together has been a rewarding experience – it’s been amazing to watch these designers push boundaries, challenge themselves, and bring their unique perspectives to life. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait for viewers to witness the journey and the transformations that happen along the way.

In each episode, contestants face intense challenges that test their design and creative skills. Whether it’s creating high-fashion looks for A-list celebrities, collaborating on group projects, or designing sustainable fashion from recycled materials, Style Magnate promises dramatic twists and edge-of-your-seat excitement. As the competition heats up, alliances will form, friendships will be challenged, and only the most talented designers will reach the finale. Their final designs will be judged by the experts and a surprise celebrity guest. The winner will be crowned The Style Magnate and earn a spot in Africa’s fashion industry.

With Style Magnate, we’re allowing designers to showcase their creativity and passion to a wider audience. We’re proud to support emerging talent as these creatives work towards making their mark on the global fashion stage. Showmax is dedicated to showcasing authentic African stories, and Style Magnate is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of original content.

said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice.

Watch the trailer below:

Style Magnate premieres on Friday, 4 October 2024 streaming exclusively on www.showmax.com. Follow the conversation on social using the hashtag #StyleMagnateShowmax