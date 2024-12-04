DottsMediaHouse Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Creativity and Excellence

Founded in December 2014, DottsMediaHouse – a leading force in the marketing and communications industry, celebrates a decade of providing transformative solutions to brands locally and globally.

Since its inception, the company has established itself as a trailblazer, helping businesses craft compelling narratives while delivering measurable results.

The celebration of this milestone tagged “A Decade of Dotts: A celebration of Innovation, Creativity & Excellence” began with a press parley on Monday Dec 2nd, 2024 which took place at the DottsMediaHouse’s Lagos Office with most major News and TV outlets in attendance.

In a fire-side chat with the Founder/Group CEO of the organisation – Tiwalola “TJ Dotts” Olanubi – he shared all about the inspiring journey and transition of DottsMediaHouse into a group of media companies now known as Dotts Group (a robust ecosystem that includes subsidiaries like Trendupp Africa, The Point Lagos, The Dottrine Academy, Asteri Africa etc), the numerous local and global campaigns/projects executed by DottsMediaHouse spanning 11+ markets over the last 10years for brands like Pepsi, ChipperCash, Adidas, HP, Intel, 2Sure, Leap Africa, 9mobile, Oraimo, Showmax etc, their recent strategic expansion into the Francophone region through its Ivory Coast office, Awards / recognitions amongst others.

The Business lead – Bright Esagbodje & One of the Senior Account Managers – Omolola Saka emphasized on how DottsMediaHouse has been at the forefront of the media industry rapid transformation, driven by strategy, content, tech and shifting consumer behaviors in favour of local and global brands.

They said Under the visionary leadership of Tiwalola Olanubi the company has not only adapted but thrived, combining data-driven strategies with boundless creativity. This approach has earned it the trust of an impressive roster of clients from global brands such as the above mentioned etc, further solidifying its reputation as a partner of choice for impactful campaigns.

During the press parley, One-on-One interview with our correspondent, Tiwalola Olanubi describes this milestone as a moment of pride and gratitude, acknowledging God at the centre of everything done at the organisation,

“DottsMediaHouse started with a simple vision—an influencer marketing agency founded to disrupt the media industry and grow the Influencer Marketing Space, In 2017 the vision blossomed into a digital agency to provide innovative digital solutions for the growth of brands.

In 2019, that same vision became bigger blossoming into an integrated marketing communications company and officially transitioning into Dotts Media Group. He attributed all the glory to God for the successes achieved all through the journey.

As the company looks to the next decade, the future is bright with possibilities. With plans to expand its footprint and deepen its influence in existing markets across Africa and the Middle-East, The company looks to heavily invest in emerging technologies such as AI and keep on its strides in data-based movements, innovative campaigns and execution for brands across board.

Concluding his words, Tiwalola attributes the company’s success to Faith, the team’s leadership, passion and professionalism as well as the trust garnered from clients.

“This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible people who make up DottsMediaHouse and the brands/partners that have entrusted us with their stories. Our culture of co-creating, excellence, proactiveness, and innovation has been our guide, and I am excited about the groundbreaking work we’ll continue to do together.”

The 10th anniversary of DottsMediaHouse is not just a celebration of past accomplishments; it is a declaration of intent, a promise to remain at the cutting edge of the industry and a commitment to redefining possibilities in media and creative solutions.

As the company steps into its next chapter, we carry with us the vision of becoming a pioneering force in African media, and the ambition to leave an even greater mark in the media industry in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

Visit dottsmediahouse and dottsgroup for more information.

Sponsored Content