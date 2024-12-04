Connect with us

Loud Urban Choir Hosts First Headline Show After Five Years of Iconic Remakes

After five years of giving some of the most beautiful remakes of favorite hit songs, LOUD URBAN CHOIR is hosting its first headline show.

The 16-man choir calls itself, “an alliance of individually talented and uniquely gifted artistes with mutual vision of creating contemporary choral music and musical experiences that highlight and celebrate our rich and diverse roots”. And they have certainly delivered on that promise!

You may know them from their globally viral “Bloody Samaritan” remake, which earned them a feature on the Kelly Rowland remix, or more recently, their remake of Fireboy’s “Iseoluwa,” which received a shout-out from the artist himself. Over the last five years, this choir has worked its way into our hearts with non-stop vibes! They’ve collaborated with artists and A-listers like Davido, Ayra Starr, Kelly Rowland, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Phyno, Asake, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, and many others. And tonight, their music will be experienced live!

‘The Loud Pop-Up Show,’ powered by What Network, promises an evening of engaging music, networking, and entertainment.

The choir is set to perform a series of hits, and as the first event of its kind in Nigeria, it presents a unique opportunity to be part of a landmark moment at LG Studio tonight.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Loud Urban Choir The Up Show

