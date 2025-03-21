Make Every Watch Count: The Showmax Guide to Shared Viewing

Nothing kills the vibe faster than a poorly timed spoiler, unnecessary distractions, or someone watching ahead when you agreed to experience the twists and turns together.

Whether you’re settling in for a solo binge session or watching with friends, there are some unwritten rules that keep the experience fun for everyone. Because let’s be honest, no one wants their favourite show ruined by bad watching habits.

Here’s how to keep the peace and make the most of your screen time.

Don’t Watch Ahead

Some shows are meant to be experienced at the same time. Imagine being deep into Gangs of London S3, fully invested in the betrayals, power struggles, and high-stakes action, only to realise the person beside you already knows what’s about to happen. Suddenly, their reactions don’t match the moment, and the excitement isn’t the same.

Half the fun is reacting together, yelling at the screen, debating character choices, and collectively recovering from shocking moments. Watching ahead takes that away. If you can’t wait, that’s fine; just let the other person know so they don’t expect a fresh reaction from you.

No Spoilers

A big part of watching It Ends With Us is the emotional shock; one moment everything seems fine, and the next, your heart is in pieces. That’s why spoilers ruin the experience. If someone knows what’s coming, they don’t get to feel the full weight of the story.

Even small reactions can give things away. If you suddenly sigh right before a scene or say, “Just wait,” you’re already hinting that something big is about to happen. And once that anticipation is there, it’s not the same.

Let people watch a show without them knowing what’s coming. The shock, the emotions, and the unexpected twists are what make the story hit differently.

Pause for Snacks

Nobody should come back from a kitchen run only to find that a dramatic moment on The Real Housewives of Lagos S3 just happened. Imagine leaving for two minutes and returning to see broken glasses, security stepping in, and someone walking out in anger. Now you have to figure out who said what while your watch partner casually goes on and tells you that you missed a lot.

If someone gets up for food, it would be nice to pause the show till they’re back. Because let’s be honest, some drama just hits better with a plate of food in hand.

Let the Emotions Flow

Some stories don’t just unfold, they hit deep. Under the Influence takes viewers through the highs and lows of fame, family, and the pressure to keep up appearances. Dami thought he had life all figured out, but with every viral moment comes new consequences, and the lines between his online persona and reality keep getting blurrier.

One minute, he’s chasing success; the next, his relationships are on the line, and his world is spinning out of control. The drama is real, the stakes are high, and when emotions run this deep, it’s impossible to stay indifferent.

So if your watch partner suddenly sighs, shakes their head, or even yells at the screen, let them. When a show mirrors real-life struggles this well, the reactions come naturally.

React, Don’t Overanalyse

Some shows, like It’s a Florida Man, are wild from start to finish. One minute, everything seems fine, and the next, there’s a full-blown chase, stolen money, and an alligator in the backseat. Half the fun is just going along for the ride.

Of course, talking and reacting are part of watching together, and that’s what makes it fun. But over-explaining, questioning every little thing, or pausing to say, “That would never happen in real life,” can take away from the moment. Sometimes, it’s best to just enjoy the madness as it unfolds.

Pick a Show You Both Like

Watching together is always better when you’re both into the show. If one person is glued to the screen and the other is just waiting for it to be over, it’s not quite the same experience. But when you find something you both enjoy, it just flows because you’re reacting together, debating characters, and even making predictions.

Watching together is always better when you're both into the show. If one person is glued to the screen and the other is just waiting for it to be over, it's not quite the same experience. But when you find something you both enjoy, it just flows because you're reacting together, debating characters, and even making predictions.

