Wizkid's Lagos–to–Global Journey Hits Your Screen in HBO's "Long Live Lagos"

Meet Jennifer Mairo, the CEO Championing African Creators and Gender-Equitable Stories

AFRIFF 2025 Globe Awards Highlights Africa’s Cinema and Cultural Excellence

Bemi Orojuogun's Love for London Buses Earns Her TikTok’s Video of the Year

From Banking to Broadcast: Rosemary Egabor Afolahan on Leadership, Storytelling, and Making an Impact

144 Faces, 24 Hours, 2 Guinness Records: Tacha Proves Dreams Can Come True

A Decade of Ideas Worth Spreading: TEDxLagos Marks Its 10th Anniversary with “Woven Together”

Lagos Fashion Week Awarded Earthshot Prize for Leading Africa’s Sustainable Fashion Revolution

AFRIFF 2025 Returns This November With a Celebration of Afrobeats and African Cinema

She Did It! Jemima Osunde Bags Her Master’s in Public Health

HBO’s Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, premiering December 11, follows the artist’s rise from Lagos to global stages through music, memory and cultural history.
Photo Credit: Wizkid/Instagram

HBO has released the trailer for a new documentary tracing Wizkid’s rise from Surulere to becoming the first African artist to headline Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Directed by Karam Gill and executive-produced by Bill Simmons, the film offers a close look at the moments, memories and milestones that shaped his journey.

The documentary follows Wizkid as he prepares for his landmark London performance, placing his story within the global growth of Afrobeats and the long-standing cultural links between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Through exclusive footage and interviews, it revisits his early years in Lagos, his steady climb in the industry, and the way his music has travelled across continents.

Contributors including Femi AnikulapoKuti, Julie Adenuga, Sunday Are, Jada Pollock, Seni Saraki, Karen Binns and long-time fans reflect on his influence and the pride many Nigerians feel watching his success. Their perspectives help frame Wizkid’s achievements as more than personal wins — but part of a wider shift in how African music and identity are represented on global stages.

Premiering on 11 December on HBO and streaming on Max, “Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” sits within HBO’s ongoing Music Box series, known for spotlighting key stories in contemporary music. This instalment captures Wizkid at a defining moment in his career, recognising both the city that shaped him and the audience that continues to carry his sound around the world.

 

