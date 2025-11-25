SIMA 2025 Brought a Full Francophone Music Ecosystem Vibe | Here’s Everything I Saw



This is where I tell you that my trip to Cotonou, Benin made one thing very clear — I need to take my French classes far more seriously. I’m already preparing to hold my tutor by the neck (lovingly) because, wow, I was humbled in real time.

The road trip took just under five hours, including the usual stops by the police, customs, NDLEA officials and immigration. Crossing the border was surprisingly smooth, and the real treat was watching the sunset along the way. If a Cotonou road trip is on your bucket list, go in the late afternoon, wind down the windows and let the sky keep you company.

So, why Cotonou? It was the Salon des Industries Musicales d’Afrique Francophone (SIMA) — the biggest gathering for French-speaking African music. SIMA brings together artists, producers, label executives, media professionals and global industry players to explore how Francophone African music can grow at home and around the world.

Before SIMA Officially Opened — Day 1 of the Week-long Activities

The week began with lunch, networking, a working session and a visit to the EYA community centre, where Opa and Kikimoteleba — the artists-in-residence — shared their music, their process and their hopes for the week.

I also caught up with Pit Baccardi, the legendary Cameroonian rapper, singer, producer, and co-founder of SIMA, who spoke about what SIMA represents for Francophone African music.

To wrap up the evening, I visited Maison Rouge, where twin brothers Brice and Bruno Tountounnou exhibited art inspired by Beninese heritage.

The night continued at the Institut Français, where I experienced two virtual-reality projects.

“The Pact” by Mahoutondji Kinmagbo and Sènami Donoumassou takes you through the four elements — earth, water, air, and fire — weaving mythology and interactivity.

“HONME”, also by Kinmagbo, places you in the mind of King Béhanzin as he witnesses the return of his stolen royal artifacts — a striking moment where history and imagination meet.

I closed the day with a well-deserved meal of Tuwo, ewedu, and stew. No photos, you’ll have to picture it.

Day 2 — More Music, More Conversations

The day began beautifully with the artists-in-residence working in the studio. We then caught up with Shado Chris, the Ivorian hitmaker whose influence stretches across Francophone Africa. He guided the residents as they refine their songwriting and production.

Later that evening, we visited the Benin Tourism Board office and met Cynthia Aïssy, the Director of Art, Culture and Creativity. She shared how the partnership with SIMA is positioning Benin as a cultural destination for creatives across the continent.

Our conversation moved from Benin’s artistic energy to the unexpected similarities between Nigerian and Beninese festivals. Did you know they have a celebration that mirrors Ojude Oba? We’ll explore that soon.

Day 3 was all about masterclasses at Sèmè City, an eco-city launched in 2017 that has become a hub for innovation, education, entrepreneurship and research. Experts explored how African creatives can take their sound beyond the continent. We caught up with Sèmè City’s digital communications lead, Aisha Fado, and the moderator, Adelaide Kourouma, who broke down the heart of the session and the kind of impact it hopes to shape.

We also spoke to Mamby Diomandé, the founder of SIMA, who shared why the platform exists — to support Francophone music, strengthen the ecosystem and give artists what they need to grow across borders.

Day 1 of SIMA 2025 arrived with panel sessions, masterclasses and plenty of networking. The programme was full and the conversations were rich.

Day 2 took things up a notch with more discussions, including panels on what investors look for before backing live performances and what entertainment lawyers actually do in the creative space. Nigerians were in the mix too — Ifeoma Chuks–Adizue, managing director of MOVE Africa, Global Citizen, on “Live Stage – An Attractive and Profitable Sector”, and leading entertainment lawyer Foza Fawehinmi on “Legal Framework and How to Secure Investment for Africa”.

The night closed with music and people enjoying themselves at the club. Opa and Pit Baccardi took the mic and gave the room something memorable.

A Week That Had It All

SIMA 2025 gave us practical knowledge, insightful panels, genuine networking moments, and a full view of how much the African music landscape is evolving. The energy in every room came from people who live and breathe music — producers, songwriters, singers, managers, and everyone who keeps the wheels turning.

For Francophone music in particular, this year felt important. The conversations and collaborations pointed toward an industry ready for more reach, more structure, and more opportunity

If you missed this year’s edition, don’t worry, you can catch up @sima_afrique. And trust me, you’ll want to keep an eye out for next year’s edition.