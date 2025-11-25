Someone Tell Raye We’re Ready to Put a Ring on It | Watch Her Spirit Tunnel Walk

Someone tell Raye we’re ready to put a ring on it because she absolutely owned the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Decked out in a white skirt suit and barefoot,

At first, she covered her eyes as if she wasn’t sure she could handle all that attention, but the smile she tried to hide kept breaking through. A few steps in, she let her hands drop, took a small breath, and eased fully into the moment. From there, everything flowed — a gentle sway, a playful twirl, a few claps back at the crew. It was the kind of quiet joy that fills the tunnel without her having to do too much.

The festive touches helped set the mood: a tiny Christmas tree tucked to the side, a couple of bows along the wall, and that familiar Spirit Tunnel jingle humming in the background. It all wrapped around her in this warm, cosy way, like she was walking right into a little celebration prepared just for her.

She moved through slowly, greeting a few people as she passed, laughing, nodding, letting herself be carried by the applause. And just before reaching the double doors, she turned back for one last look — the kind of look that says, “Okay… this is sweet.” Then, still smiling, she walked backwards through the final steps as the doors opened and the cheers on the other side pulled her in.

Watch her below