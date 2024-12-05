Connect with us

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Move over, Cinderella, there’s a new feathered fairy in town!

Tems, the Nigerian songstress who’s taken the world by storm, did not come to play at the British Fashion Awards (BFAs) presented by Pandora. Instead, she soared onto the red carpet in a Dilara Findikoglu back-laced birdie look that was nothing short of enchanting.

Forget feathers as simple embellishments, Tems treated them as an entire fashion statement. This wasn’t your grandma’s boa – it was a snug full-on white feathered ensemble that accentuated her curvy figure. The dress was playful yet powerful, a great reflection of Tems’ unique artistic spirit and a nod to her sonorous voice (like a bird).

@lolacam stunning Tems on the carpet at the British Fashion Awards #tems #bfa #FashionAwards #xyzbca ♬ Me & U – Tems

Tems paired her gorgeous outfit with her signature 90s-inspired makeup and a pretty centre-parted super-hydrated hairstyle. Get a closer look at her resplendent eyeliner as she reveals her most-used emoji to Grazia UK.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Tems’ outfit silhouette was remarkably sophisticated. Who needs a ballgown when you can command attention with a pencil cut? It was a masterful blend of whimsy with an undeniable sense of cool. Naturally, the internet is buzzing. Social media is a flurry of “yas queen” and “living for this look”, of course with good reason – Tems’ red carpet look always gets the people talking.

Want to see more of Tems at the Fashion Awards? Watch her hearty chat with The People Gallery below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

We can all agree that Tems’ Dilara Findikoglu dress is a true show-stopper, proving fashion can be a playground for the bold and beautiful. So next time you’re getting dressed, channel your inner Tems and embrace a touch of feathered fantasy. Who knows, you might just take flight yourself! (lol)

 

VIDEO CREDITS

@lolacam

@graziauk

@thepeoplegallery_

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

