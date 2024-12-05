Connect with us

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Toke Makinwa's Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Here's 3 Reasons to Upgrade Your Hair Game with L'Oréal Professionnel & Mizani Products this Black Friday Season

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

From South Africa to Namibia: Meet Africa's Miss Universe Queens

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Tems’ Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

2 hours ago

Tems, the Nigerian songstress who’s slaying the global music scene, brought her signature style to The Fashion Awards presented by Pandora! Looking like a total boss babe in her usual glam makeup (think 90s high brows, silvery eyeliner on point, and those cocoa-lined, glossy lips!), she stole the show wearing a fully feathered Dilara Findikoglu dress like a bird.

But what truly piqued our curiosity during her interview with Grazia UK? When asked about her most-used emoji, Tems gave a knowing smirk and…well, let’s just say it involves a raised palm and a slightly exasperated expression.

Can you guess which one it is?

Is it the sassy sunglasses or the fire emoji? Maybe even the celebratory dancing queen? Nope! Think more along the lines of…drumroll please… the classic “facepalm” ‍♀️!

She adds that “shaking head” to hers though… keeping it real, not just with her music but also with her emoji game. Watch the reveal below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

What is your most-used emoji?

Video credit: @graziauk

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

