Tems’ Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Tems, the Nigerian songstress who’s slaying the global music scene, brought her signature style to The Fashion Awards presented by Pandora! Looking like a total boss babe in her usual glam makeup (think 90s high brows, silvery eyeliner on point, and those cocoa-lined, glossy lips!), she stole the show wearing a fully feathered Dilara Findikoglu dress like a bird.

But what truly piqued our curiosity during her interview with Grazia UK? When asked about her most-used emoji, Tems gave a knowing smirk and…well, let’s just say it involves a raised palm and a slightly exasperated expression.

Can you guess which one it is?

Is it the sassy sunglasses or the fire emoji? Maybe even the celebratory dancing queen? Nope! Think more along the lines of…drumroll please… the classic “facepalm” ‍♀️!

She adds that “shaking head” to hers though… keeping it real, not just with her music but also with her emoji game. Watch the reveal below:

What is your most-used emoji?

Video credit: @graziauk

