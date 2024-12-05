Connect with us

BN TV Music

Wizkid's "Troubled Mind" Performance at the British Fashion Awards Was Everything!

BN TV Inspired Living

Funke Akindele’s Speech as UNAIDS Ambassador is Equal Parts Humour & Advocacy | We Love it!

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make the Perfect Zobo This Holiday

BN TV Cuisine

Nellys Kreations’ Crab & Rice Recipe Will Make Your Taste Buds Dance

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s "Danfo and the Rose" Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

BN TV Culture Events Style

Festive Fashion Fiesta: Celebrate the Season with Colourful Looks Inspired by These 10 BellaStylistas

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Banana Bread? Daniel Ochuku’s Biscoff Chocolate Version Will Blow Your Mind

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Jide Kosoko Raps, Bisola Aiyeola Sings & Patience Ozokwo Dances in "Everybody Loves Christmas"

BN TV

Wizkid’s “Troubled Mind” Performance at the British Fashion Awards Was Everything!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Talking drums, Kwam 1’s iconic voice setting the vibe, guitars and violins strumming softly, and a saxophone weaving it all together. Then, Wizkid stepped in, mic in hand, and the magic happened. As he belted out the first notes of “Troubled Mind,” goosebumps spread like wildfire. This wasn’t just a performance—it was an experience.

Wizkid owned the stage at the 2024 British Fashion Awards presented by Pandora (TFA), held at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London. The night was all about glamour, fashion, and unforgettable moments, but Wizkid’s live performance stole the show. Performing the opening track from his album “Morayo,” he celebrated Remo Ruffini’s Trailblazer Award in true Starboy fashion.

Dressed in a sleek Moncler outfit, Wizkid was effortlessly cool. The performance opened with a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary sounds. His energy was electric, his vocals flawless, and every note hit harder than the last.

Don’t just take our word for it. Press play below and enjoy his performance of “Troubled Mind.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php