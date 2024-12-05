Wizkid’s “Troubled Mind” Performance at the British Fashion Awards Was Everything!

Talking drums, Kwam 1’s iconic voice setting the vibe, guitars and violins strumming softly, and a saxophone weaving it all together. Then, Wizkid stepped in, mic in hand, and the magic happened. As he belted out the first notes of “Troubled Mind,” goosebumps spread like wildfire. This wasn’t just a performance—it was an experience.

Wizkid owned the stage at the 2024 British Fashion Awards presented by Pandora (TFA), held at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London. The night was all about glamour, fashion, and unforgettable moments, but Wizkid’s live performance stole the show. Performing the opening track from his album “Morayo,” he celebrated Remo Ruffini’s Trailblazer Award in true Starboy fashion.

Dressed in a sleek Moncler outfit, Wizkid was effortlessly cool. The performance opened with a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary sounds. His energy was electric, his vocals flawless, and every note hit harder than the last.

Don’t just take our word for it. Press play below and enjoy his performance of “Troubled Mind.”