Funke Akindele’s Speech as UNAIDS Ambassador is Equal Parts Humour & Advocacy | We Love it!

Ladies and gentlemen, have you met the latest ambassador for UNAIDS? It’s none other than Funke Akindele. The organisation has partnered with the Nollywood actress and humanitarian as their Goodwill Ambassador and advocate for HIV awareness in Nigeria. The partnership will focus on raising awareness, breaking down stigma, improving access to testing, treatment, and care, and promoting human rights to help end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as @UNAIDS @UnaidsNigeria Goodwill Ambassador. I remain committed to using my voice and platform to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Let’s make a difference together and end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” Funke shared at the unveiling event.

This is a full-circle moment for Funke, whose acting career started with the well-known HIV/AIDS and STI awareness show, “I Need to Know.”

And of course, Funke brought her iconic Jenifa energy to the stage, giving the audience a speech that was both powerful and full of laughs. It was a moment that truly stood out

Watch her speech below: