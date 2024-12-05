Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Beauty Scoop Style

Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Beauty Style

Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa’s Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

Beauty Events Promotions

MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Beauty News Promotions Style

Here’s 3 Reasons to Upgrade Your Hair Game with L’Oréal Professionnel & Mizani Products this Black Friday Season

Beauty Living Style Sweet Spot

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Beauty

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

While Tems‘ music is conquering hearts everywhere, did you imagine she was doing that with some native swallow & soup?

At the recent Fashion Awards presented by Pandora, the Nigerian songstress had a fun chat with The People Gallery that went beyond just fashion (although her Dilara Findikoglu creation with its cascading feathers was undeniably a showstopper).

Turns out, the Mr. Rebel singer is a bonafide pounded yam and Egusi fan!

Now, that’s a woman who knows what’s good. Tems’ love for her Nigerian culture runs deep. In fact, she told The People Gallery this is her favourite meal. It’s a good day to have pounded yam and Egusi soup, we’d be ordering ours shortly. What about you?

Do you have a favourite Naija dish? Tell us, is it Jollof rice with fried plantain? Spicy suya skewers? We want to know.

 

Beyond the delicious details, Tems dished out her signature beauty look (flawless melanin skin, bold brows, and glossy pout) with a perfectly tousled mane and her personal styling tips (shoes are key, people!). She hinted that a great pair of shoes could be an easy hack for getting away with the weirdest look.

What’s Tems’ favourite music now?  Find out when you watch the interview, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Video Credit: @thepeoplegallery_

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php