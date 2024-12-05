Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

While Tems‘ music is conquering hearts everywhere, did you imagine she was doing that with some native swallow & soup?

At the recent Fashion Awards presented by Pandora, the Nigerian songstress had a fun chat with The People Gallery that went beyond just fashion (although her Dilara Findikoglu creation with its cascading feathers was undeniably a showstopper).

Turns out, the “Mr. Rebel“ singer is a bonafide pounded yam and Egusi fan!

Now, that’s a woman who knows what’s good. Tems’ love for her Nigerian culture runs deep. In fact, she told The People Gallery this is her favourite meal. It’s a good day to have pounded yam and Egusi soup, we’d be ordering ours shortly. What about you?

Do you have a favourite Naija dish? Tell us, is it Jollof rice with fried plantain? Spicy suya skewers? We want to know.

Beyond the delicious details, Tems dished out her signature beauty look (flawless melanin skin, bold brows, and glossy pout) with a perfectly tousled mane and her personal styling tips (shoes are key, people!). She hinted that a great pair of shoes could be an easy hack for getting away with the weirdest look.

What’s Tems’ favourite music now? Find out when you watch the interview, hit the ▶ button below:

Video Credit: @thepeoplegallery_

