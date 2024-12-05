Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Nigerian TikToker Uche Natori has won the Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year award at the first-ever UK and Ireland TikTok Awards. Known for her stunning beauty tutorials and fashionable content, Uche has become a favourite for her authenticity and creativity.

Always one to make a statement, Uche showed up in an all-black outfit that was every bit as chic as we’d expect. She paired a sleek blazer with pantyhose, added a flowy wool coat, and completed the look with a stunning gold clutch purse. It was the perfect outfit to match her big win.

See more photos of her look

The awards, held in West London, brought together 72 shortlisted creators with a combined following of over 101 million. The event celebrated creators across 12 categories, from travel and food to education and entertainment, with winners chosen by over 2.9 million votes cast by TikTok users.

Below is the full list of winners: