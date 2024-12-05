Beauty
Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards
Nigerian TikToker Uche Natori has won the Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year award at the first-ever UK and Ireland TikTok Awards. Known for her stunning beauty tutorials and fashionable content, Uche has become a favourite for her authenticity and creativity.
Always one to make a statement, Uche showed up in an all-black outfit that was every bit as chic as we’d expect. She paired a sleek blazer with pantyhose, added a flowy wool coat, and completed the look with a stunning gold clutch purse. It was the perfect outfit to match her big win.
The awards, held in West London, brought together 72 shortlisted creators with a combined following of over 101 million. The event celebrated creators across 12 categories, from travel and food to education and entertainment, with winners chosen by over 2.9 million votes cast by TikTok users.
Below is the full list of winners:
- Creator of the Year – Kyra-Mae Turner
- Entertainment Creator of the Year – Nicholas Flannery
- Food Creator of the Year – Maddi Neye-Swift
- Sport Creator of the Year – John Nellis
- Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year – Uche Natori
- Travel Creator of the Year – Ryan Losasso and Jade Beaty
- Education Creator of the Year – Manny Wallace
- Voice for Change – Iain Ward
- High-Quality Content Creator of the Year – Miles Laflin
- Rising Star Creator of the Year – George Harper
- Video of the Year – Jay Foreman
- Breakthrough Artist of the Year – Myles Smith