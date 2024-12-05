These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Melanin magic lovers, the recent YSL Beauty event in London witnessed a phenomenal display of African style and beauty, with powerhouses Uche Natori, Bernicia Boateng, and The Queen Hadassah setting the style scene ablaze.

Uche was spotted in an all-black look featuring a tailored coat layered with a mini snug dress and pantyhose. She left some of the top buttons open serving up some cleavage with the resulting plunging neckline illusion and finished off the look with a pair of black shoes, a black handbag, her hair let down, and a killer facebeat.

Swipe through the carousel below to see more photos of Uche:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHE NATORI (@uchjn)

Get up close views of her glam and watch Uche in motion, hit the ▶ button below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHE NATORI (@uchjn)

Bernicia on the other hand went with a modern sleeveless black maxi dress featuring an interesting gathered hip silhouette. She paired the look with black pumps, golden earrings, and sleeky straight extensions, see below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

Hadassah went for a figure-hugging wine dress featuring cut-outs and a free long-sleeve. She paired the look with golden accessories and a lovely up-down ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen Hadassah (@thequeenhadassah)

This melanated trio prove that beauty transcends borders representing the vibrant diversity and undeniable influence of African talent in the global fashion and beauty scene.

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @uchjn, @berniciaboateng & @thequeenhadassah

Photos & Uche’s video: @byholliem

Bernicia’s hair: @enoleh

