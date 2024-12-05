Connect with us

Events Nollywood Relationships Style

Spotted: Fashion's Power Sisters, Andrea Iyamah & Somkele Idhalama at the Future Face 2024 Finale

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Events Promotions

Catch a glimpse of the Audacious Martell Tower Experience in Lagos!

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Events News Promotions

DottsMediaHouse Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Creativity and Excellence

Events Music News Promotions

Loud Urban Choir Hosts First Headline Show After Five Years of Iconic Remakes

Events News Promotions Style

Your Front Row Pass To Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2024

Events Promotions

Ready to Vibe? Everything You Need for Fuji Vibrations 2024

Events

Spotted: Fashion’s Power Sisters, Andrea Iyamah & Somkele Idhalama at the Future Face 2024 Finale

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion’s Power Sisters Andrea Iyamah Nehikhare (Founder of Nigerian Luxe brand, Andrea Iyamah) & Somkele Iyamah Idhalama (award-winning actor and Chief Production Officer at Andrea Iyamah) graced the Future Face finale with the new OWA handbags from Andrea Iyamah in chocolate and caramel tones, a nod to their melanin magic.

They paired the handbags with head-to-toe pieces from the Andrea Iyamah brand: LOLA EARRINGS, LENTI DRESS & YURI HEELS. A major flex! The sisters rep’d their remarkable brand head-to-toe to watch their pieces storm the runway at the biggest modelling competition on the continent.

Swipe for more of their outfit deets and spot the sisters on the front row at the Future Face event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @andrea.oi & @somkele_i

Event: @futurefaceglobal

Fashion Brand: @andreaiyamah

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php