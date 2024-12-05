Spotted: Fashion’s Power Sisters, Andrea Iyamah & Somkele Idhalama at the Future Face 2024 Finale

Fashion’s Power Sisters Andrea Iyamah Nehikhare (Founder of Nigerian Luxe brand, Andrea Iyamah) & Somkele Iyamah Idhalama (award-winning actor and Chief Production Officer at Andrea Iyamah) graced the Future Face finale with the new OWA handbags from Andrea Iyamah in chocolate and caramel tones, a nod to their melanin magic.

They paired the handbags with head-to-toe pieces from the Andrea Iyamah brand: LOLA EARRINGS, LENTI DRESS & YURI HEELS. A major flex! The sisters rep’d their remarkable brand head-to-toe to watch their pieces storm the runway at the biggest modelling competition on the continent.

Swipe for more of their outfit deets and spot the sisters on the front row at the Future Face event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @andrea.oi & @somkele_i

Event: @futurefaceglobal

Fashion Brand: @andreaiyamah

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!