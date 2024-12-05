Events
Spotted: Fashion’s Power Sisters, Andrea Iyamah & Somkele Idhalama at the Future Face 2024 Finale
Fashion’s Power Sisters Andrea Iyamah Nehikhare (Founder of Nigerian Luxe brand, Andrea Iyamah) & Somkele Iyamah Idhalama (award-winning actor and Chief Production Officer at Andrea Iyamah) graced the Future Face finale with the new OWA handbags from Andrea Iyamah in chocolate and caramel tones, a nod to their melanin magic.
They paired the handbags with head-to-toe pieces from the Andrea Iyamah brand: LOLA EARRINGS, LENTI DRESS & YURI HEELS. A major flex! The sisters rep’d their remarkable brand head-to-toe to watch their pieces storm the runway at the biggest modelling competition on the continent.
CREDITS
BellaStylistas: @andrea.oi & @somkele_i
Event: @futurefaceglobal
Fashion Brand: @andreaiyamah