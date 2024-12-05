Connect with us

Style

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 240

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Beauty Scoop Style

Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Beauty Style

Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Events News Promotions Style

Your Front Row Pass To Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2024

BN TV Culture Events Style

Festive Fashion Fiesta: Celebrate the Season with Colourful Looks Inspired by These 10 BellaStylistas

Scoop Style

Mariam Timmer, Swanky Jerry & Idia Aisien Brought Their Fashion A-Game to the 15th Future Face Global Awards

Events Promotions Style

Pandora Nigeria celebrates a Decade of Timeless Elegance with Style and Substance

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 240

Avatar photo

Published

42 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emarantia Noku (@emarantia_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emarantia Noku (@emarantia_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LADY BIBA (@loveladybiba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gods of Linen ✨ (@yangamadeforyou)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeey M (@_zeey_m)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php