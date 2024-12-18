Connect with us

BNers, We Are Taking ‘Couch Potato’ Style Inspo for the Holidays from Tayo Oyindamola Idowu

Entrepreneur, Tayo Oyindamola Idowu is giving us major Couch Potato chic inspo for the holidays!

She graced her Instagram with a carousel of stunning birthday portraits, proving that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand. The melanated beaut and wife of musician Yhemo Lee (born Adeyemi Idowu) looked effortlessly elegant in a cowl-necked silk shirt and matching pants from 1506Luxe. Its silky fabric evokes a sense of indulgence, while the relaxed silhouette offers ultimate comfort.

This look is perfect for those cosy holiday nights spent lounging at home with loved ones. She complemented her outfit with lovely hair extensions and a subtle facebeat. Tayo’s radiant smile and confident girly poses add another layer of glamour to the ensemble, proving that effortless beauty is always in style. Swipe through the carousel below to see more:

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @thayour_b
Outfit: @1506luxe
Photos: @thayour_b

