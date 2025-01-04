Baby On the Way! See Yhemo Lee & Tayo’s Adorable Pregnancy Photos

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Yhemo Lee and his wife, Tayo, have shared the exciting news of their pregnancy in a series of stunning photos showcasing Tayo’s growing baby bump. The couple gave their followers a glimpse into this joyful chapter of their lives in an Instagram post.

In their caption, they reflect on the miracle of life, and express their overflowing joy and gratitude:

You made all the delicate inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.

This journey has been filled with so much love, wonder, and gratitude. Our hearts couldn’t be fuller. From the moment we learnt of you, our hearts have been overflowing with joy and anticipation. Every flutter, every heartbeat reminds us of the incredible miracle you are. We are in awe of the love and grace that has brought us to this moment.

Our precious gift, you are everything we’ve prayed for and more. We are so thankful for this beautiful blessing and the incredible journey ahead as we become a family 🤍🤍

This heartwarming moment comes after the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony in August 2024, where they exchanged vows in a private civil ceremony with close family and friends. Their celebrations continued with a grand traditional wedding, and they also shared lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot, radiating elegance and love.

Check out their adorable pregnancy reveal photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyindamola🤍 (@thayour_b)

