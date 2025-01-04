Imo’s First Couple: Hope & Chioma Uzodinma Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Vow Renewal | See Photos

“A decade of love, laughter, and adventure has flown by, and I’m still in awe of the incredible bond we share. With you, every day feels like a blessing,” Chioma Uzodimma, shared these loving words with her husband, Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, as they celebrated 10 years of marriage.

The couple marked the occasion with a church ceremony to renew their vows and shared a beautiful photoshoot to capture the moment. For the ceremony, Chioma looked beautiful in a glittery lace gown, while Hope kept it sharp in a suit. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to celebrate with them as they reflected on their journey together.

Reflecting on the vow renewal, Governor Uzodimma said: “This renewal of our marital vows is deeply energizing, a reaffirmation of our love and an unshakable bond that grows stronger with each passing day. It is a testament to the strength of our commitment and the blessings we have received.”

They also embraced tradition in another photoshoot, where Chioma wore a red lace gown with a matching gele, while Hope looked regal in an isiagu top, black trousers, and a red cap. Sharing these moments, Governor Uzodimma wrote a warm note to Chioma:

Ten years ago, you walked into my life as a gentle light, and since then, you’ve illuminated every path we’ve walked together. How do I find words for a soul as beautiful as yours? You are the bloom of spring in my heart, a rose without thorn, ever fragrant and fair. Your love has been my solace and strength, a melody that calms even the stormiest days. Through the whirlwinds of my days – long hours and endless tasks – you’ve stood as my anchor, unwavering and true. For our children, you’ve been the embodiment of love and grace, nurturing them with a heart so full it overflows. For me, you’ve been an inspiration, the gentle push I need to dream bigger, to aim higher. My heart is thine, as steadfast as the stars above because I love you to the moon and back, and I vow that our love shall grow ever brighter with each passing day. …

To you, my beloved, and to a love that defies the bounds of time, I Love you always.

Take a look at the photos and videos from their celebration below

