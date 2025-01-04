Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Imo's First Couple: Hope & Chioma Uzodinma Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Vow Renewal | See Photos

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

News Scoop

Anthony Joshua Visits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Shares Ambitions to Face Tyson Fury in 2025

Living Scoop

Mercy Aigbe Celebrates 47 in Style with Gorgeous Looks & 2025 Goals

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Chidimma Adetshina Shares Her Big Plans for 2025: Global Travel, Advocacy & More

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

The "Everybody Loves Jenifa" Cast Just Made Aso Oke Look This Good for 2025 | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa's Bold Red Look is How You Start 2025 in Style

Culture Living Scoop

Editor’s Picks: Top Photos That Captured Nigeria’s 2024

Scoop Style

Odunlade Adekola Marks His Birthday in Cool Traditional & Modern Attire

Scoop

Imo’s First Couple: Hope & Chioma Uzodinma Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Vow Renewal | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

48 mins ago

 on

“A decade of love, laughter, and adventure has flown by, and I’m still in awe of the incredible bond we share. With you, every day feels like a blessing,” Chioma Uzodimma, shared these loving words with her husband, Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, as they celebrated 10 years of marriage.

The couple marked the occasion with a church ceremony to renew their vows and shared a beautiful photoshoot to capture the moment. For the ceremony, Chioma looked beautiful in a glittery lace gown, while Hope kept it sharp in a suit. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to celebrate with them as they reflected on their journey together.

Reflecting on the vow renewal, Governor Uzodimma said: “This renewal of our marital vows is deeply energizing, a reaffirmation of our love and an unshakable bond that grows stronger with each passing day. It is a testament to the strength of our commitment and the blessings we have received.”

They also embraced tradition in another photoshoot, where Chioma wore a red lace gown with a matching gele, while Hope looked regal in an isiagu top, black trousers, and a red cap. Sharing these moments, Governor Uzodimma wrote a warm note to Chioma:

Ten years ago, you walked into my life as a gentle light, and since then, you’ve illuminated every path we’ve walked together. How do I find words for a soul as beautiful as yours? You are the bloom of spring in my heart, a rose without thorn, ever fragrant and fair. Your love has been my solace and strength, a melody that calms even the stormiest days.

Through the whirlwinds of my days – long hours and endless tasks – you’ve stood as my anchor, unwavering and true. For our children, you’ve been the embodiment of love and grace, nurturing them with a heart so full it overflows. For me, you’ve been an inspiration, the gentle push I need to dream bigger, to aim higher.

My heart is thine, as steadfast as the stars above because I love you to the moon and back, and I vow that our love shall grow ever brighter with each passing day.


To you, my beloved, and to a love that defies the bounds of time, I Love you always.

Take a look at the photos and videos from their celebration below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hope Uzodimma (@he_hopeuzodimma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hope Uzodimma (@he_hopeuzodimma)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php