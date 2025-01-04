Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro, are celebrating three years of love and marriage in the most special way. The couple shared a clip from their wedding day, where they exchanged their vows, and the words they spoke are so touching, you might just find yourself wiping away a tear or two.

Johnny shared his thoughts along with the clip: “Three years of love, growth, and endless gratitude. Thank you for being my greatest blessing and the one I get to walk this life with. I thank God every day for you. Here’s to forever by your side. I love you endlessly, @rimouuune ♥️”

Watch the beautiful moment from their wedding below: