Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro, are celebrating three years of love and marriage in the most special way. The couple shared a clip from their wedding day, where they exchanged their vows, and the words they spoke are so touching, you might just find yourself wiping away a tear or two.

Johnny shared his thoughts along with the clip: “Three years of love, growth, and endless gratitude. Thank you for being my greatest blessing and the one I get to walk this life with. I thank God every day for you. Here’s to forever by your side. I love you endlessly, @rimouuune ♥️”

Watch the beautiful moment from their wedding below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Ighodaro (@johnnydrille)

