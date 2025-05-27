“Everything I Do Is Because of Him” — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

Did you know that beyond his vocals, Johnny Drille is also a brilliant mixer, engineer and producer? Well, we already knew, but his recent show, Johnny’s Room Live London, made it even more evident.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Ayra Starr joined him on stage. The crowd erupted in cheers, but it was what she said before her performance that made the moment even more special. With a proud smile, she told the audience, “Johnny records all my songs by the way. He mixes, engineers and co-produces everything. Everything I do is because of him.”

She then performed “Last Heartbreak Song”, her collaboration with American R&B star Giveon, taken from her second album, “The Year I Turned 21.”

Johnny shared a clip of her performance on Instagram with a touching caption: “It was such a pleasure to have my lil sis at our first ever Johnny’s Room Live London. Her voice is one of the purest gifts I’ve ever witnessed.”

You can watch the moment below.