Connect with us

BN TV Music

"Everything I Do Is Because of Him" — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

BN TV Cuisine

This ‘Lite Jollof’ by Kikifoodies Is Healthy, Spicy & Still Delicious

BN TV Music

Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

BN TV Cuisine

A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Finished Man" Finds Laughs in a Language Mix-Up With Jay On Air & Layefa Ebitonmo

BN TV Music Scoop

Seyi Vibez Gets Real About Love and Vulnerability in "Pressure"

BN TV Scoop

Tabitha Brown Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel Like the Internet’s Favourite Aunty

BN TV Movies & TV

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in "Lara Unlimited"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

BN TV

“Everything I Do Is Because of Him” — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

Ayra Starr surprised fans at Johnny Drille’s London concert with a touching tribute, revealing he records, mixes, and co-produces all her songs.
Avatar photo

Published

8 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Did you know that beyond his vocals, Johnny Drille is also a brilliant mixer, engineer and producer? Well, we already knew, but his recent show, Johnny’s Room Live London, made it even more evident.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Ayra Starr joined him on stage. The crowd erupted in cheers, but it was what she said before her performance that made the moment even more special. With a proud smile, she told the audience, Johnny records all my songs by the way. He mixes, engineers and co-produces everything. Everything I do is because of him.”

She then performed Last Heartbreak Song, her collaboration with American R&B star Giveon, taken from her second album, “The Year I Turned 21.”

Johnny shared a clip of her performance on Instagram with a touching caption: It was such a pleasure to have my lil sis at our first ever Johnny’s Room Live London. Her voice is one of the purest gifts I’ve ever witnessed.”

You can watch the moment below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Drille (@johnnydrille)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php