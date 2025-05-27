Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

This ‘Lite Jollof’ by Kikifoodies Is Healthy, Spicy & Still Delicious

BN TV Music

"Everything I Do Is Because of Him" — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

BN TV Music

Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

BN TV Cuisine

A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Finished Man" Finds Laughs in a Language Mix-Up With Jay On Air & Layefa Ebitonmo

BN TV Music Scoop

Seyi Vibez Gets Real About Love and Vulnerability in "Pressure"

BN TV Scoop

Tabitha Brown Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel Like the Internet’s Favourite Aunty

BN TV Movies & TV

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in "Lara Unlimited"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

BN TV

This ‘Lite Jollof’ by Kikifoodies Is Healthy, Spicy & Still Delicious

Healthy Jollof rice recipe by Kikifoodies made with brown rice, less oil, and all the smoky, spicy flavour you love.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re keeping an eye on your calorie intake or trying to eat more mindfully, Kikifoodies has just the thing. She calls it Lite Jollof — a healthier take on the beloved West African dish that doesn’t compromise on flavour.

“Healthy food doesn’t have to be boring, nor does it have to taste like pain and suffering,” she says. “This Jollof is proof of that. This isn’t your typical healthy version of something trying to be cute. This is straight-up Jollof rice with all the smoky, spicy, rich energy you expect just made with brown rice plus some other healthy swaps here and there.”

For the chicken, she uses chicken thighs seasoned with salt, chopped onions, garlic, ginger, stock cubes, thyme, curry powder, red bell peppers, tomatoes and scotch bonnet peppers.

The base of the Jollof rice is packed with flavour too. She uses olive oil, onions, tomato paste, salt, stock cubes, thyme, curry powder, bay leaves, her blended pepper mix, chicken stock and brown rice in place of the usual white or basmati.

She starts by cooking the seasoned chicken without adding water, allowing it to release its own juices. Water is added later to create the stock. Once the chicken is done, she drains and sieves the stock, then places it in the fridge. Chilling it allows the fat to rise and solidify, making it easier to remove. This step is key to keeping the dish light.

While the stock cools, she boils her chopped tomatoes, peppers and onions until softened and most of the water evaporates. She then blends the mix until smooth. With the fat removed, she air-fries the chicken to give it that golden-brown finish.

Next, she prepares the Jollof base by lightly frying onions, tomato paste and the pepper blend in a small amount of oil. She adds the defatted chicken stock, then the brown rice, and lets everything cook down slowly.

One of the most important choices in this recipe is the use of brown rice. Kikifoodies explains that brown rice can aid digestion, support better blood sugar control, help with weight management and improve heart health.

Curious to try it yourself? Watch how she brings it all together below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php