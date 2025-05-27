This ‘Lite Jollof’ by Kikifoodies Is Healthy, Spicy & Still Delicious

If you’re keeping an eye on your calorie intake or trying to eat more mindfully, Kikifoodies has just the thing. She calls it “Lite Jollof” — a healthier take on the beloved West African dish that doesn’t compromise on flavour.

“Healthy food doesn’t have to be boring, nor does it have to taste like pain and suffering,” she says. “This Jollof is proof of that. This isn’t your typical healthy version of something trying to be cute. This is straight-up Jollof rice with all the smoky, spicy, rich energy you expect just made with brown rice plus some other healthy swaps here and there.”

For the chicken, she uses chicken thighs seasoned with salt, chopped onions, garlic, ginger, stock cubes, thyme, curry powder, red bell peppers, tomatoes and scotch bonnet peppers.

The base of the Jollof rice is packed with flavour too. She uses olive oil, onions, tomato paste, salt, stock cubes, thyme, curry powder, bay leaves, her blended pepper mix, chicken stock and brown rice in place of the usual white or basmati.

She starts by cooking the seasoned chicken without adding water, allowing it to release its own juices. Water is added later to create the stock. Once the chicken is done, she drains and sieves the stock, then places it in the fridge. Chilling it allows the fat to rise and solidify, making it easier to remove. This step is key to keeping the dish light.

While the stock cools, she boils her chopped tomatoes, peppers and onions until softened and most of the water evaporates. She then blends the mix until smooth. With the fat removed, she air-fries the chicken to give it that golden-brown finish.

Next, she prepares the Jollof base by lightly frying onions, tomato paste and the pepper blend in a small amount of oil. She adds the defatted chicken stock, then the brown rice, and lets everything cook down slowly.

One of the most important choices in this recipe is the use of brown rice. Kikifoodies explains that brown rice can aid digestion, support better blood sugar control, help with weight management and improve heart health.

Curious to try it yourself? Watch how she brings it all together below.