Victoria Orenze Declares "You Are Too Oiled" in Spirit-Lifting New Single

A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

"The Finished Man" Finds Laughs in a Language Mix-Up With Jay On Air & Layefa Ebitonmo

Seyi Vibez Gets Real About Love and Vulnerability in "Pressure"

Tabitha Brown Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel Like the Internet’s Favourite Aunty

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in "Lara Unlimited"

Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in "My Mother is a Witch" | Watch the Trailer

Inspired by Psalm 23, Victoria Orenze’s latest release “Too Oiled” is a stirring call to recognise God’s overflowing anointing and speak it into your life.
4 hours ago

Gospel artist Victoria Orenze has something fresh for your spirit with her new single, “Too Oiled.” It’s an invitation to walk boldly in the anointing of God.

Inspired by Psalm 23:5 — Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over” — Victoria shares, “We are God’s anointed. The anointing of the Lord upon us runs over and it makes all the difference.”

“Too Oiled” carries a strong message: you’re covered, called, and chosen. “You are too oiled. You’re anointed. The Spirit of the Lord is upon you, and the oil is flowing all over you,” she says.

Victoria even encourages you to take a moment as you listen. “Lay your hands on your head when you declare this song,” she says. A simple but powerful way to activate your faith.

Watch the live worship session below and let this anthem stir your spirit.

