Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

Gospel artist Victoria Orenze has something fresh for your spirit with her new single, “Too Oiled.” It’s an invitation to walk boldly in the anointing of God.

Inspired by Psalm 23:5 — “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over” — Victoria shares, “We are God’s anointed. The anointing of the Lord upon us runs over and it makes all the difference.”

“Too Oiled” carries a strong message: you’re covered, called, and chosen. “You are too oiled. You’re anointed. The Spirit of the Lord is upon you, and the oil is flowing all over you,” she says.

Victoria even encourages you to take a moment as you listen. “Lay your hands on your head when you declare this song,” she says. A simple but powerful way to activate your faith.

Watch the live worship session below and let this anthem stir your spirit.