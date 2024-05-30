Ayra Starr’s “The Year I Turned 21” is a Coming-of-Age Album | Listen!

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ayra Starr’s highly anticipated sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” is finally here! The superstar will turn 21 in June, what better way to celebrate than with a full-fledged studio album?

The Grammy-nominated singer has been building excitement all year. In January, she teased fans with hints of the album on Beat 99.9fm’s “The Morning Rush” and dropped the lead single, “Commas,” in February. This empowering anthem (nominated for a BET Her award alongside Best New Artist and Best International Act nods) urges those facing rejection to keep striving for success (“commas” representing achievements). “Commas” was followed by another hit, “Bad Vibes” featuring Seyi Vibez.

In August 2021, Ayra released her debut studio album “19 and Dangerous” and it included her chart-topping songs “Away,” “Rush” and “Bloody Samaritan,” which she later remixed with American singer, Kelly Rowland. “Rush” earned her a first Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category, making her the youngest Nigerian female artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in that category.

“The Year I Turned 21” is a 15-track album featuring collaborations with Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Anitta, Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro on tracks like “Goodbye (Warm Up),” “Last Heartbreak Song,” “Woman Commando” and “Santa” respectively. The album also includes the previously released “Commas” and “Bad Vibes.”

Stream the album below:

