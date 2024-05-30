Tems Unveils “Born In The Wild” Album Tracklist feat. Asake & J. Cole

Connect with us

2 mins ago

The countdown to Tems‘ highly anticipated first debut studio album “Born In The Wild” has officially begun! Today, the superstar released the album tracklist, featuring 16 songs. The album is set to be released on June 7 and fans can expect collaborations from Asake and the American rapper J. Cole on tracks titled “Get It Right” and “Free Fall” respectively.

A month ago, Tems released the soulful track “Love Me Jeje” from the album and premiered the album title track “Born In The Wildat a live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Next month, in June, Tems will be kicking off her world tour, starting in Europe on June 12 and wrapping up in Australia on November 15 according to her schedule.

See more details of the tracklist below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

 

