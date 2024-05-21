Connect with us

Tems Takes "Born In The Wild" & "Love Me Jeje" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nigerian superstar Tems lit up the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a captivating performance.

She started her performance with a medley of “Born In The Wild,” the track from her anticipated debut studio album of the same name, before delivering a rendition of her previously released hit track, “Love Me Jeje” – a fresh spin on the 1997 Seyi Sodimu classic. Both songs are from the upcoming album.

Tems will also be kicking off her world tour next month, in June.

Watch her performance here:

