"I Shed Lateef to Become Ayinla" - Lateef Adedimeji on Playing Ayinla Omowura & More with Teju Babyface

The Top 9 Contestants for “Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Have Been Revealed

Explore Rio de Janeiro with renowned Nigerian Journalist Dimeji Alara | WATCH

Akah and Claire Nnani Tackle Tough Questions on Cheating in Relationships | Watch

A Clingy Man or A Detached King? Fejiro Faces A Personal Dilemma in Episode 7 of "Manless"

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien & Mary Edoro on 'Taking Up Space: Women, Purpose & Influence' | WATCH

How Tyla's 'Sands of Time' Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini, BTS at the Met Gala | WATCH

Elevate Your Stew with Raphiat's Lifestyle Scent Leaf Flavourful Twist

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng Ignite the Streets in “Jump” Music Video

Published

55 mins ago

 on

South African songstress Tyla has dropped the visuals for her track “Jump,” featuring American rapper Gunna and Jamaican DJ and rapper Skillibeng.

Directed by Nabil, the video is a love letter to Tyla’s Johannesburg roots. It showcases her transformation into a global sensation, all while celebrating her South African pride.

Tyla commands attention throughout. From men vying for her affection to a wild brawl erupting through a window, the energy is electric. Later, Gunna serenades her in the club, and Skillibeng delivers his verse as Tyla takes over the streets, literally stopping traffic to ignite a party.

Jump” is from her debut studio album, “Tyla.”

Watch the video below:

