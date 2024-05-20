BN TV
Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng Ignite the Streets in “Jump” Music Video
South African songstress Tyla has dropped the visuals for her track “Jump,” featuring American rapper Gunna and Jamaican DJ and rapper Skillibeng.
Directed by Nabil, the video is a love letter to Tyla’s Johannesburg roots. It showcases her transformation into a global sensation, all while celebrating her South African pride.
Tyla commands attention throughout. From men vying for her affection to a wild brawl erupting through a window, the energy is electric. Later, Gunna serenades her in the club, and Skillibeng delivers his verse as Tyla takes over the streets, literally stopping traffic to ignite a party.
“Jump” is from her debut studio album, “Tyla.”
Watch the video below: