Burna Boy to Executive Produce “3 Cold Dishes” Starring Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs

Afrobeats star Burna Boy is making a surprising move into filmmaking. Black Mic Mac, a content company specialising in film and TV content by African and Middle Eastern talent and producers, announced Burna Boy will executive produce their upcoming thriller, “3 Cold Dishes.”

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, “3 Cold Dishes” is a story set across Nigeria, Rep. of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire. The film follows three teenagers, victims of sex trafficking, who reunite thirteen years later to plot their revenge. Spoken in French, Yoruba, and English, “3 Cold Dishes” is a co-production between Black Mic Mac, Ifind, Alma Prods., Asurf Films and Martian Network. Burna Boy will executive produce through Spaceship Films, the company he co-founded with his mother, Bose Ogulu.

In a press statement on Variety, Asurf describes “3 Cold Dishes” as a testament to the character’s strength and a groundbreaking pan-African film. He emphasises the dedication required, stating it “took blood and sweat to get it to this stage.”

The cast includes top Nollywood actors like Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and Greg Ojefua, alongside some Ivorian and Senegalese actors. The star-studded soundtrack may include Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Asa, Tems, Brymo, Johnny Drille, and Ayra Starr.

See photos and videos from the set:

Besides being a lead actor in the film, Osas Ighodaro also holds a co-executive producer credit on “3 Cold Dishes”

This collaboration with Burna Boy is just one of several projects on Black Mic Mac’s slate. South African filmmaker Mandla Dube is creating “The Devil Inside,” a detective story set against a backdrop of child abductions and Nigerian director Ishaya Bako is producing “The Three Rascals,” a Nigerian adaptation of the comedic “Les Trois Lascars.”

The lineup also includes “La Sape,” a documentary about a young fashion designer by Congolese filmmaker Jean Luc Herbulot, and “Apophenia,” a Johannesburg-based action movie by writer-director Loukman Ali.

“I’m so proud to work with so many different filmmakers all over the continent, and to continue to try to discover talent who want to entertain the world,” said Pape Boye, the founder of Black Mic Mac.