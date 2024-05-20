Connect with us

"I Shed Lateef to Become Ayinla" - Lateef Adedimeji on Playing Ayinla Omowura & More with Teju Babyface

"I Shed Lateef to Become Ayinla" – Lateef Adedimeji on Playing Ayinla Omowura & More with Teju Babyface

Lateef Adedimeji never had to watch Ayinla Omowura perform before he could embody him. He acted based on the scripts given, and what he read and heard of him. In this conversation with Teju Babyface, he revealed his transformative process for the role. Lateef’s journey took him to Abeokuta, where he shed his own identity and immersed himself in everything Ayinla. He spent time retracing the legendary Apala musician’s steps, visiting his childhood haunts and familiar hangouts.

Playing Ayinla not only opened doors for Lateef’s acting career but led to an unexpected diplomatic invitation. He mentioned how the Nigerian ambassador in Hungary, captivated by his performance of Ayinla’s songs at a cultural event in Vienna, extended a courtesy visit to Lateef.

Beyond Ayinla, Lateef also talked about his newfound passion for biopics, the journey of his acting career and his aspirations as an actor.

Watch here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

