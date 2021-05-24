Connect with us

The Official Trailer for Ayinla Omowura's Biopic "Áyìnlá" is Finally Here!

Netflix’s Final Season of "Money Heist" is Right Around the Corner | See the Teaser

"YourView" Lovers Surprised Yeni Kuti with a Brand New Car for Her 60th Birthday

See BTS Moments from Sauti Sol's Africa Month Celebration Concert

Watch Episode 12 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family in New Vlog

The First Teaser for Netflix’s African Original & Street Dance Drama Series "JIVA!" + BTS Photos

Don't Miss Episode 12 of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

The Sweet Moment Drake’s Son Adonis Made a Cute Appearance Onstage at the #BBMAs

Team Waje Lights Up the Stage in Episode 9 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

The producers of the Ayinla Omowura biopic “Áyìnlá” have released the official trailer ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on June 18, 2021.

The film, produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani, tells the story of Ayinla Omowura’s rise to fame. The movie starsAdedimeji Lateef, who plays the lead role of Ayinla, alongside Kunle Afolayan, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Jumoke Otedola, Ade Laoye, and Omowunmi Dada.

“Our Trailer is here! @greohstudios is very proud to partner with legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani to bring you this masterpiece inspired by the life and times of Ayinla, Omowura,” Jade said in the accompanying caption.

Check out the BTS photos and teaser here.

Watch the trailer below:

