The Official Trailer for Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic “Áyìnlá” is Finally Here!

The producers of the Ayinla Omowura biopic “Áyìnlá” have released the official trailer ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on June 18, 2021.

The film, produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani, tells the story of Ayinla Omowura’s rise to fame. The movie starsAdedimeji Lateef, who plays the lead role of Ayinla, alongside Kunle Afolayan, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Jumoke Otedola, Ade Laoye, and Omowunmi Dada.

“Our Trailer is here! @greohstudios is very proud to partner with legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani to bring you this masterpiece inspired by the life and times of Ayinla, Omowura,” Jade said in the accompanying caption.

