Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic “Áyìnlá” by Tunde Kelani will Hit the Big Screen Next Month! See the Teaser

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Whoop whoop! We finally have a release date for Ayinla Omowura‘s highly-anticipated biopic, “Áyìnlá“!

“Àyìnlá” gives a long-awaited look into the life of the legendary Apala musician, who grew up in the beautiful town of Abeokuta with economic and cultural power in the western region of Nigeria.

The movie is directed by ace film director Tunde Kelani, the mastermind behind movies like “Saworoide“, “Thunderbolt“, “Magun” and “Maami“, and produced by Jade Osiberu, maker of box office hits “Sugar Rush” and “Isoken“.

Telling the story of Ayinla Omowura’s rise to fame, the film answers questions like, ‘‘Who is Ayinla Omowura? Why is his music still relevant after his tragic death forty years ago? What is the root that nurtured his craft and music?

Àyìnlá” features some of Nollywood’s finest stars including Adedimeji Lateef who plays the role of Ayinla Omowura, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Mr Macaroni, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye, Jumoke Otedola and Bimbo Manuel.

 

According to Jade who shared the teaser on social media, the movie is an exciting cultural extravaganza and “you haven’t seen a film like Ayinla at the Nigerian cinemas before.”

“Àyìnlá”, which ended filming in December 2020, will be available in cinemas from the 18th of June, 2021.

Watch the teaser below:

 

Photo Credit: @abisolaojo, @tkelani

