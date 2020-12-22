Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

It's A Wrap! Ayinla Omowura's Biopic "Àyìnlá" is One Step Closer to the Big Screen

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See Full List of Ghana Movies Awards (GMA) 2020 Nominees | "Fix Us", "Citation", "Heroes of Africa" & More

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ifeanyi Ifan Micheal Wins Big at the 2020 Golden Movie Awards Africa | See Who Else Won

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

And the 2020 AMAA Winners are... "The Milkmaid", "The Ghost and The House of Truth", Ramsey Nouah | See the Full List

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy Eke Is The Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine’s December Issue

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Every Look From "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Premiere Worth Seeing

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

First Photos from Samuel Ajibola & Sandra Adanna's White Wedding | #AdaAdeRoyals2020

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Koffee make Barack Obama’s List of Favourite Music of 2020

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Funke Akindele-Bello, Eniola Badmus, Esther Eniola, Bimbo Thomas in “Omo Ghetto” | Watch

Movies & TV

It’s A Wrap! Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic “Àyìnlá” is One Step Closer to the Big Screen

BellaNaija.com

Published

53 mins ago

 on

We can’t wait to see this long-awaited look into the legendary Apala musician’s life.

The Ayinla Omowura biopic “Àyìnlá” produced by Ace-filmmaker, Tunde Kelani just finished filming and now we’re one step closer to seeing the film on the big screen.

The cast celebrated the end of filming and thanking everyone for their hard work on the movie.

Starring Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji as the lead character, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye, the film will tell the story of Ayinla Omowura’s rise to fame. The movie answers questions like, ‘‘Who is Ayinla Omowura? Why is his music still relevant after his tragic death forty years ago? What is the root that nurtured his craft and music? Incidentally, he grew up in the beautiful town of Abeokuta, economic and cultural power in the western region of Nigeria’’.

The film is expected to be released sometime in 2021, so it seems that things are moving smoothly.

Check out this BTS photos:

Photo Credit: adedimejilateef | kunleafo | tkelani

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18
Advertisement
css.php