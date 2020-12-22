It’s A Wrap! Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic “Àyìnlá” is One Step Closer to the Big Screen

We can’t wait to see this long-awaited look into the legendary Apala musician’s life.

The Ayinla Omowura biopic “Àyìnlá” produced by Ace-filmmaker, Tunde Kelani just finished filming and now we’re one step closer to seeing the film on the big screen.

The cast celebrated the end of filming and thanking everyone for their hard work on the movie.

Starring Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji as the lead character, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye, the film will tell the story of Ayinla Omowura’s rise to fame. The movie answers questions like, ‘‘Who is Ayinla Omowura? Why is his music still relevant after his tragic death forty years ago? What is the root that nurtured his craft and music? Incidentally, he grew up in the beautiful town of Abeokuta, economic and cultural power in the western region of Nigeria’’.

The film is expected to be released sometime in 2021, so it seems that things are moving smoothly.

Check out this BTS photos:

Photo Credit: adedimejilateef | kunleafo | tkelani