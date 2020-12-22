Connect with us

Ifeanyi Ifan Micheal Wins Big at the 2020 Golden Movie Awards Africa | See Who Else Won

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The 2020 Golden Movie Awards Africa took place on Saturday, 19th December at Fantasy Dome Tradefair, Accra, Ghana. The show which was hosted by Joselyn Dumas and DKB had several celebrities including in attendance.

The biggest winners of the night were Ifeanyi Ifan Micheal who received 3 awards in the Golden Story Drama, Golden Director, and Golden Costumier categories for the film “Foreigners God” and Kang Quintus who won the Golden Actor Drama, Golden Supporting Actor Drama, and Golden Editor Sound awards for “Fisherman’s Diary” which also bagged the Golden Indigenous Movie and the Golden Overall movie awards. Other winners at the 2020 GMAA include Anthony Woode, Faith Fidel, Zynell Zuh, Richard Xavier Amoako, and many more exceptional actors.

Pascaline Edwards, Akofa Edjeani, Kalsoume Sinare, Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto), and Nana Ama McBrown were also honored with the 2020 GMAA Walk of Fame for changing the negative narrative of Africa through their acting and contribution.

See the full list of winners below:

Golden Most Promising Acto: Anthony Woode – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Golden Actress Drama: Faith Fidel – “Fisherman’s Diary”

Golden Actor Drama: Kang Quintus – “Fisherman’s Diary”

Golden Actor in a Comedy: Richard Xavier Amoako – “3 Idiots And A Wiseman”

Golden Story Drama: Ifeanyi Ifan Micheal – “Foreigners God”

Golden Director: Ifeanyi Ifan Micheal – “Foreigners God”

Golden Indigenous Movie: “Fisherman’s Diary

Golden Supporting Actress Drama: Zynell Zuh – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Golden Supporting Actor Drama: Kang Quintus – “Fisherman’s Diary”

Golden Screenplay Drama: Pascal Aka – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Golden Editor Video: Kweku Cacou – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Golden Cinematography: Rene Etta – “Fisherman’s Diary”

Golden Short Film: “Christian Village

Golden Art Director: Olatunji Afolayan – “Foreigners God”

Golden Soundtrack Original: Pascal Aka – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Golden Editor Sound: Kang Quintus – “Fisherman’s Diary”

Golden Costumier: Ifeanyi Micheal – “Foreigners God”

Golden Makeup Artist: Florence Awuah – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Golden Overall Movie: “Fisherman’s Diary

Golden Art Director: Olatunji Afolayan – “Foreigners God

Golden Discovery Actor: Faith Fidel – “Fisherman’s Diary”

BellaNaija.com

