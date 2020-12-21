BBNaija’s Nengi is the Shinning Star on Cover of Genevieve Magazine’s Latest Issue

It’s been a year of changes, challenges and a few great moments for Genevieve Magazine and they are ending the year with a new issue, ‘The End of the Year Digest’.

For this special issue, Genevieve Magazine features BBNaija season 5 finalist Rebecca Nengi Hampson, popularly known as Nengi as the reality star tells her story in her own words.

Sharing the news, Nengi wrote, “So honored to be on the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s End of Year Digest! A lot of emotions in this piece and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did in the interview.❤”

Credits:

Photography: Lika Ahonsi for @ClikArtStudio

Styling: @YolandaOkereke

Assisted by: @Ms_Oprah Okereke

Creative Direction: @Sonia_Irabor

Make-Up: Abiodun for @HouseofTara

Hair: @YellowSisi