Connect with us

Scoop

#BBNaija's Nengi is the Shinning Star on Cover of Genevieve Magazine's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

And the 2020 AMAA Winners are... "The Milkmaid", "The Ghost and The House of Truth", Ramsey Nouah | See the Full List

Music Scoop

A Davido, Timi Dakolo & Cobhams Collaboration is on the Way!

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy Eke Is The Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine’s December Issue

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Every Look From "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Premiere Worth Seeing

Scoop Style

Latasha Ngwube Appointed As First Editor-in-Chief of THEWILL Nigeria's DownTown Magazine Supplement

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

First Photos from Samuel Ajibola & Sandra Adanna's White Wedding | #AdaAdeRoyals2020

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Koffee make Barack Obama’s List of Favourite Music of 2020

Music Scoop

Tems calls out Singer Bebe Cool over Her Arrest in Uganda

Nollywood Scoop

Nancy Isime Celebrated her 29th Birthday by Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Nengi is the Shinning Star on Cover of Genevieve Magazine’s Latest Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s been a year of changes, challenges and a few great moments for Genevieve Magazine and they are ending the year with a new issue, ‘The End of the Year Digest’.

For this special issue, Genevieve Magazine features BBNaija season 5 finalist Rebecca Nengi Hampson, popularly known as Nengi as the reality star tells her story in her own words.

Sharing the news, Nengi wrote, “So honored to be on the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s End of Year Digest! A lot of emotions in this piece and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did in the interview.❤”


Click here to download.

Credits:

Photography: Lika Ahonsi for @ClikArtStudio
Styling: @YolandaOkereke
Assisted by: @Ms_Oprah Okereke
Creative Direction: @Sonia_Irabor
Make-Up: Abiodun for @HouseofTara
Hair: @YellowSisi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better
Advertisement
css.php