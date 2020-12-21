Movies & TV
And the 2020 AMAA Winners are… “The Milkmaid”, “The Ghost and The House of Truth”, Ramsey Nouah | See the Full List
The 16th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) took place on Sunday, December 20, 2020, virtually, and here’s the full winners’ list.
Nigeria’s “The Milkmaid” directed by Desmond Ovbiagele scored four awards and Akin Omotoso‘s “The Ghost and The House of Truth” won the award for achievement in editing, and Ramsey Nouah won the award for best actor in a supporting role in “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”.
EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
- Baxu & the Giant – Namibia
- Songs About My Mother – South Africa
- Idi Amin’s Boat – Uganda
- Yahoo – Nigeria
- SEMA (Speak Out) – DRC
- The letter reader – South Africa (Winner)
- A Canvas for a Visa – Senegal
- After the War – Egypt
JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
- From Here To Timbuktu – Kenya
- Malaika (The Warrior Queen) – Nigeria/USA
- A Special Gift – Mozambique
- The legend of Lwanda Magere – Kenya
- FTFO – Nigeria
- Sankofa – Cote D’Voire
- I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here – Ghana (Winner)
- A Gugie Day – Nigeria
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
- January 15, 1970: Untold memoir of the Biafran war – Nigeria
- Journey to Kenya – Sudan
- No gold for kalsaka – B/Faso (Winner)
- Days of Cannibalism – South Africa
- Finding Sally – Ethiopia/Canada
- The letter – Kenya
- Becoming Black- Togo/Germany
- Influence – South Africa
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT
- Boxed – USA (Winner)
- June 14 – USA
- Egun – Brazil
- Brick By Brick – USA
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
- Once In Hundred Years – USA
- Revolution From Afar – USA
- Meeting My Father – France
- Becoming Black – Germany (Winner)
- If Objects Could Speak – Germany
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE
- Aiyai: Wrathful Soul – Australia
- Lola – USA
- A day With Jerusa – Brazil
- Black and Blue – USA
- Joseph – Barbados (Winner)
MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD
- Eagles Nest – Olivier Assoua
- Two Weeks in Lagos – Kathryn Fasegha
- Idemuza – Olaoye Amoke
- Between – Daniel Adenimokan
- No Shades – Clare Anyiam Osigwe (Winner)
OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE
- The Milkmaid – Nigeria (Winner)
- Knuckle City – South Africa
- This is Not A Burial…it’s a Resurrection – Lesotho
- Fiela’s Child – South Africa
- The White Line – Namibia
AMAA 2020 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
- This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Winner)
- Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
- The White Line
- Ibi (The Birth)
- Foreigner’s God
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
- Knuckle City
- Ratnik
- The Milkmaid (Winner)
- 1929
- Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
- Fisherman’s Diary
- Coming from Insanity
- Zulu Wedding
- Gold Coast Lounge (Winner)
- For Maria: Ebun Pataki
- Walking with Shadows
- Living in Bondage
- Mirage
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
- Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
- Desrances
- Knuckle City (Winner)
- Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
- Badamasi
- Ratnik
- Foreigner’s God
- A Taste of Our Land
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
- Fiela’s Child (Winner)
- Knuckle City
- Children of The Storm
- The Ghost and House of Truth
- For Maria: Ebun Pataki
- 40 Sticks
- Desrances
- Gold Coast Lounge
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Ratnik
- Knuckle City (Winner)
- Zulu Wedding
- Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
- This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
- Foreigner’s God
- Gold Coast Lounge
- The Ghost and the House of Truth
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Ghost and House of Truth
- A Fisherman’s Diary
- Knuckle City
- Milk Maid
- 40 Sticks
- Desrances
- This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection (Winner)
- Gold Coast Lounge
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
- Perfect Picture: Ten Years After
- The Ghost and House of Truth (Winner)
- Knuckle City
- 40 Sticks
- Desrances
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY
- For Maria: Ebun Pataki
- The White line
- 4th Republic
- A Fisherman’s Diary (Winner)
- Knuckle City
- 40 Sticks
- Perfect Picture: Ten Years After
- 3 Days To Go
AMAA 2020- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
- Cold Feet
- Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
- 4th Republic
- For Maria: Ebun Pataki
- The Bling Lagosian
- Coming From Insanity
- The Ghost and The House of Truth
- The Milkmaid (Winner)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR
- Faith Fidel – Fisherman’s Diary (Winner)
- Naomi Nemlin – Desrances
- Chimezie Imo – Nimbe
- Swanky JKA – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
- Wayne Smith – Fiela’s Child
- Cina Soul – Gold Coast Lounge
- Anthonieta Kalunta – Milk Maid
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Arabrun Nyyeneque – 40 Sticks
- Adjatey Annang- Gold Ghost Lounge
- Narcissus Afeli – Desrances
- Cosson Chinepoh – Fisherman’s Diary
- Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (Winner)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Maryam Booth – The Milkmaid (Winner)
- Chairmaine Mujeri – Mirage
- Linda Ejiofor – 4th Republic
- Ndano Tramanse – Fisherman’s Diary
- Tina Mba – The Set Up
- Faniswa Yisa – Knuckle City
- Evelyne Juhen – Desrances
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Jimmy Jean-Louis – Desrances (Winner)
- Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
- Kang Quintus – Fisherman’s Diary
- Bongile Mantsai – Knuckle City
- Alphonse Menyo – Gold Coast Lounge
- Eyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi
- Robert Agengo/Mwaura Bilal/Andreo Kamau/ Xavier Ywawa – 40 Sticks
- Darrin Dewitt Henson – Zulu Wedding
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Joselyn Dumas – Cold Feet
- Mary Twala Mhlongo – This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Winner)
- Stella Damasus – Between
- Meg Otanwa – For Maria: Ebun Pataki
- Zenobia Kloppers – Fiela’s Child
- Elvina Ibru – The Bling Lagosian
- Girley Jazama – The White Line
- Kelly Khumalo – Zulu Wedding
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR
- Coming From Insanity – Akinyemi Sebastine Akinropo
- Living in Bondage – Ramsey Noah Jnr
- Bling Lagosian – Bolanle Austen- Peters
- For Maria: Ebun Pataki – Damilola E. Orimogunje
- The Zulu Wedding – Lineo Sekeleoana
- A Taste of Our Land – Yuhi Amuli (Winner)
- Mirage – Malaika Mushandu
- The White Line – Desire Kahikapo
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
- Akin Omotoso – The Ghost and House of Truth
- Enah Johnscott – A Fisherman’s Diary
- Jahmil X.T Quebeka- Knuckle City
- Desmond Ovbiagele- Milk Maid
- Victor Gatonye- 40 Sticks
- Appoline Traore – Desrances
- Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese – This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Winner)
- Pascal Aka – Gold Coast Lounge
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
- The Ghost and the House of Truth
- A Fisherman’s Diary
- Knuckle City
- The Milkmaid (Winner)
- 40 Sticks
- Desrances
- This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
- Gold Coast Lounge