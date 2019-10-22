Really, Here’s Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”

You would definitely want to see the official trailer for Nigeria’s most anticipated 2019 Nollywood movie, “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”.

While the teaser for Living in Bondage sequel does not give away much information, the official trailer unveils interesting snippets from the upcoming movie ahead of its November 8, 2019 release.

Starring Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii, ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, who treads the terrifying dark path of his father in his vaunting quest for the big life.

Watch the trailer below