Really, Here's Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free"

According to her Instagram Post Princess Shyngle is Single, One Month after her Engagement News

It's Raining Endorsements for #BBNaija's Mercy & This New One is MAJOR

Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli's 'Love Is War'

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

Up For A New Challenge! Here's What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

"I Woke Up and Boom I'm 45!" Nse Ikpe Etim looks Phenomenal as she clocks 45

#BBNaija's Cindy Okafor Gets Car Gift from Fan

Really, Here’s Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”

2 hours ago

You would definitely want to see the official trailer for Nigeria’s most anticipated 2019 Nollywood movie, “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”. 

While the teaser for Living in Bondage sequel does not give away much information, the official trailer unveils interesting snippets from the upcoming movie ahead of its November 8, 2019 release.

Starring Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii, ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, who treads the terrifying dark path of his father in his vaunting quest for the big life.

Watch the trailer below

